Arrow Electronics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:40 A.M. Eastern Time. Mr. Stansbury will also present at the Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference on Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:20 P.M. Eastern Time.

The presentations will be available via live webcasts. To access the webcasts visit investor.arrow.com, where additional investor information is also available. The webcasts will remain available for two weeks following the presentation dates.