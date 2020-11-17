Arrow Electronics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:40 A.M. Eastern Time. Mr. Stansbury will also present at the Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference on Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:20 P.M. Eastern Time.
The presentations will be available via live webcasts. To access the webcasts visit investor.arrow.com, where additional investor information is also available. The webcasts will remain available for two weeks following the presentation dates.
Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.
