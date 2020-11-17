Health First Enhances Caring, Compassion and Connections with Families Using Vocera Ease

Between April 15 and Oct. 2 of this year, Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center sent nearly 19,000 secure messages to patients’ loved ones across 49 states. In turn, these families and friends responded to care teams with more than 26,000 emojis, including 13,000 thumbs-ups, 8,000 hearts and 4,500 prayer hands.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Health First deployed the Vocera Ease application in its four Central Florida hospitals to improve patient and family communication. The cloud-based application enables nurses and other healthcare professionals to send secure texts, photos and video updates to a patient’s designated loved ones during a hospital stay or medical procedure. Family members and friends can respond to updates with emojis, giving immediate feedback and support to caregivers.

“Even during the best of times, a hospital stay can cause anxiety for patients and their families. Not only are they dealing with a medical procedure, but they often can’t be together in the hospital. Seeing a reassuring picture of grandma or a newborn family member provides needed comfort,” said Mark Rosenbloom, M.D., FACS, CPE, Vice President of Clinical Transformation at Health First. “We are dedicated to providing the best possible healthcare experience and hope having access to the Vocera Ease application will help our patients’ and their loved ones feel cared for and have more peace of mind.”

Health First can track patient and family experience in real-time using the customizable in-app survey. Based on operating room survey results between April and October 2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center, 97% of respondents indicated the hospital demonstrated compassion and caring by offering the Ease app to patients and families. Additionally, 97% said they would recommend the hospital to others based on their experience with the application.

In addition to Holmes Regional Medical Center, Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital, Health First’s Palm Bay Hospital and Health First’s Viera Hospital use the Ease application in operating rooms (OR) and newborn intensive care units (NICU). The mobile solution connects families and loved ones, no matter where they are, and helps support social distancing measures required by COVID-19 protocols.