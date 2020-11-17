 

Rational Advisors Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

Rational Advisors, an alternative-focused fund company, today announced that the company has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). This represents a 75% growth in assets since the beginning of the year and more than a 325% growth in assets since Rational acquired Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. on December 31, 2015.

“We are thrilled to have surpassed $1 billion in AUM in less than five years after closing on our acquisition of Huntington Asset Advisors,” commented Jerry Szilagyi, President of Rational Advisors, Inc. “We reached this milestone by refocusing the company on distinct, non-traditional investment products that enhance investor portfolios. We are committed to this tradition as Rational continues to grow.”

Rational Advisors manages a range of non-traditional investment strategies and products. The company currently offers eight mutual funds under the Rational Funds brand, two variable annuity (VA) funds under the Rational VA Funds brand and two ETFs under the Strategy Shares ETFs brand. Within the last two years, the company’s funds have received several prestigious industry awards, including Investors Choice awards, HFM awards, and a Refinitiv Lipper award.

For more information on Rational and its various products, please visit: www.rationalmf.com and www.strategysharesetfs.com or call (800) 253-0412.

About Rational Advisors

Rational Advisors currently manages 12 non-traditional strategies across three brands, including Rational Funds, Rational VA Funds and Strategy Shares ETFs. Rational offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm’s innovative strategies are designed to support financial advisors and their clients in meeting the challenges of an ever-changing global financial market. The company is an innovative firm that strives for a culture of entrepreneurship and inclusion.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Rational Funds and Strategy Shares ETFs. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (800) 253-0412 or at www.rationalmf.com and www.strategysharesetfs.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Rational Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Rational Advisors, Inc. is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Strategy Shares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC. Rational Advisors, Inc. is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services LLC. 9215-NLD-11/13/2020

