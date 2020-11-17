Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ECC, ECCB, ECCX, ECCY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net asset value (“NAV”) as of September 30, 2020 and certain additional activity through October 31, 2020.

Net investment income (“NII”) and realized losses of $0.23 per weighted average common share 1 for the third quarter of 2020.

for the third quarter of 2020. NAV per common share of $8.45 as of September 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income (inclusive of unrealized mark-to-market gains) of $44.5 million, or $1.40 per weighted average common share.

Weighted average effective yield of the Company’s collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs) was 11.48% as of September 30, 2020. Weighted average expected yield of the Company’s CLO equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs), based on fair market value, was 27.81% as of September 30, 2020 2 .

. Deployed $27.2 million in net capital and received $16.7 million in recurring cash distributions3 from the Company’s investment portfolio in the third quarter of 2020. Including proceeds from called investments, the Company received cash distributions of $19.7 million over the same period.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

NAV per common share estimated to be between $8.53 and $8.63 as of October 31, 2020.

Received $25.5 million of recurring cash distributions from the Company’s investment portfolio during October 2020, an increase of over 50% from the third quarter.

Deployed $6.9 million in net capital during October 2020.

“We saw our investment portfolio’s value continue to rebound in the third quarter, with our NAV increasing 13% from the end of the second quarter,” said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “Our NII was $0.29 per share, above our current distribution rate, though we did also realize a few losses.”

“As we moved into October, recurring cash flows on our portfolio increased by over 50% as LIBOR mismatches from the second and third quarter turned in the Company’s favor,” added Mr. Majewski. “Our overall liquidity position remains strong, with no maturities prior to October 2026 and over $12 million of cash on our balance sheet at the end of October.”

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

The Company’s NII and realized losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $0.23 per weighted average common share. This compared to $0.28 of NII and realized losses per weighted average common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $0.37 of NII and realized gains per weighted average common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.