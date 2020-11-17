BigCommerce Launches Open Checkout, Bringing Open Source Innovation to Online Checkout Experiences

More than 88 percent of all digital shopping carts were abandoned by shoppers in March 2020, according to Statista. 1 Open Checkout’s publicly available front-end source code puts brands in the driver’s seat by providing an unprecedented level of flexibility to define every pixel of their checkout page and build truly differentiated shopping experiences. Additionally, Open Checkout leverages the same production-level source code that powers the platform’s native checkout solution, and is actively maintained by BigCommerce’s global team of engineers, making it easy for developers to apply updates on-demand.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today launched Open Checkout, an open source extension of the platform’s native checkout built to empower merchants, developers and partners to design fully-customized checkout experiences. With the global rollout of Open Checkout, BigCommerce establishes itself as the only leading SaaS ecommerce platform to offer a production-level checkout with an open source front-end.

“Today’s unveiling of BigCommerce’s Open Checkout is an important milestone that advances BigCommerce’s Open SaaS strategy by leveraging the benefits of Open Source without compromising the speed, security and simplicity that can only be achieved through a SaaS solution,” said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer at BigCommerce. “By opening up the presentation layer, brands of all sizes selling on BigCommerce can create unique experiences that resonate with shoppers and streamline their path to purchase.”

Developed in React, Open Checkout builds upon BigCommerce’s Checkout SDK and jump-starts development of bespoke features and use cases, such as:

Branded Checkout Pages: Design a cohesive brand experience throughout the customer journey by adding custom CSS rules and JavaScript applications

IntuitSolutions, an Elite BigCommerce Partner, is one of the first agencies to tap into Open Checkout to develop its Ebizio Checkout application, which includes six pre-built functionalities, including several of the aforementioned use cases.

“Throughout our partnership with BigCommerce, IntuitSolutions’ clients have greatly benefited from the custom applications we’ve been able to develop by building on top of an industry-leading checkout,” said Eric Hansen, chief marketing officer at IntuitSolutions.

“Open Checkout’s extensible architecture allowed our team to bring Ebizio Checkout to market faster than we had anticipated.”

Open Checkout’s front-end source code is publicly available now on GitHub, and experience-led brands interested in learning more about how BigCommerce can enable their business to build, innovate and grow can visit the BigCommerce Developer Blog for additional information.

