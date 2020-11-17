Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EIC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net asset value (“NAV”) as of September 30, 2020 and certain additional activity through October 31, 2020.

Net investment income (“NII”) of $0.28 per weighted average common share. 1

NAV per common share of $14.84 as of September 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income (inclusive of unrealized mark-to-market gains) of $6.9 million, or $1.13 per weighted average common share.

Weighted average effective yield of the Company’s collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) debt and equity portfolio (based on amortized cost) was 8.84% as of September 30, 2020.

Deployed $3.6 million in gross capital in the third quarter of 2020.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

NAV per common share estimated to be between $14.66 and $14.70 as of October 31, 2020.

All investments in the Company’s portfolio that were scheduled to make distributions in October did so.

As of October 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $19.3 million of cash and capacity on its revolving credit facility available for investment.

“We are very pleased with the Company’s third quarter performance. The Company generated net investment income of $0.28 per share, which is above our distribution level, and our portfolio’s value continued to increase,” said Thomas Majewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “All of the investments in our portfolio that were scheduled to make payments in October did so. As the benefit of LIBOR floors became more pronounced in our CLO equity portfolio, total portfolio collections in October exceeded our July tally.”

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

The Company’s NII for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $0.28 per weighted average common share. The Company had no meaningful realized gains or losses during the quarter. This compared to $0.34 of NII and realized gains per weighted average common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded GAAP net income of $6.9 million, or $1.13 per weighted average common share. The net gain was comprised of total investment income of $2.5 million and net unrealized appreciation on investments of $5.2 million, partially offset by total expenses of $0.8 million and de minimis net realized loss on investments.