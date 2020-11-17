 

CommScope and RDK Management Announce Contribution of USP Agent for RDK Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today announced that it collaborated with RDK Management on the availability of the User Services Platform (USP) Agent implementation for the RDK community.

“CommScope has been a major contributor and proponent to USP in the industry,” said John Blackford, Product Management Director, CommScope. “This new RDK integration of USP will benefit existing TR-069 deployments as they migrate to USP.”

The USP, as defined in TR-369, is the latest Broadband Forum remote management and control protocol for the connected home. CommScope has been instrumental in advancing USP in the industry with its initial contribution of source code to seed an open source USP Agent project called OB-USP-Agent, and its continuing support to improve the open source project as the USP specification evolves.

OB-USP-Agent was integral in the validation of the Broadband Forum’s BBF.369 USP compliance program, and is the open source solution that has been contributed and integrated with RDK for broadband.

Blackford, who also is the OB-USP-Agent project lead, added that CommScope’s existing ECO solution, deployed globally for TR-069 management in millions of devices, has been enhanced with USP support and has already been deployed into broadband service providers to manage USP devices.

“The contribution of this new remote management protocol is particularly important to telco broadband service providers that now have more options when deciding which protocol to use for remotely managing the devices in the home network,” said Steve Heeb, President of RDK. “CommScope has been a leader within the RDK community for years, and we are grateful for their continued efforts to serve the needs of RDK service providers around the globe.”

“Vodafone believes that USP is the right protocol for the modern era of real-time telemetry, massive expansion of devices in the connected home, gateways providing more services beyond connectivity and the use of AI/ML to optimize performance and automate closed-loop service assurance,” said Gavin Young, Head of Fixed Access Center of Excellence, Vodafone. “The integration of the USP agent into RDK is a positive sign of increasing industry convergence on this approach.”

With USP integrated into RDK for broadband, the option to remotely manage the connected home via an interoperable and standard-based protocol opens the industry up to more possibilities including managing home security and automation. The testing tools provided by QA Cafe and CDRouter, along with CommScope and other TR-069 ACS providers, have adapted their solutions ensuring that customer premise equipment providers and operators can quickly implement USP for RDK.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About RDK Management:

RDK Management is an open source consortium that manages the Reference Design Kit (RDK). RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband devices, set-top boxes, and IoT. It enables operators to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 430 companies including: CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CommScope and RDK Management Announce Contribution of USP Agent for RDK Community CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today announced that it collaborated with RDK Management on the availability of the User Services Platform (USP) Agent implementation for the RDK community. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
CommScope Collaborates with Nokia on New Interleaved Passive-Active Antenna Supporting 5G Rollouts
10.11.20
CommScope Names Jack Carlson as Chief Commercial Officer
05.11.20
CommScope Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
03.11.20
StackPath Selects CommScope to Help Expand Global Cloud Capacity
02.11.20
Converge ICT Selects CommScope to Deliver High Speed Connectivity across the Philippines
20.10.20
CommScope Introduces RUCKUS Campus Switch Purpose-Built for Wi-Fi 6 and IoT Deployments
19.10.20
CommScope Acquires Virtual Radio Access Network Patents from Phluido