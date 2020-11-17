Veradigm and HealthVerity Expand Existing Partnership with Novel Linked Real-World Data Packages

Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) business unit leading the industry with real-world data and analytic solutions, and HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership that extends the companies’ current relationship. The initial focus is on the development of innovative HIPAA-compliant data products created by linking real-world data from a variety of leading sources. In addition to generalized real-world data linking capabilities, the companies will focus on addressing specific industry needs by enabling clients to design linked data solutions that are fit-for-purpose. Initially the companies will focus on two areas: linking real-world data within specific therapeutic areas (TAs) and a clinical research solution linking real-world data to clinical trial data.

These data packages are created by seamlessly linking data from Veradigm’s expansive electronic health records (EHR) registry and medical and pharmacy claims data, with lab, and other real-world data sources, including pharmacy and hospital chargemaster, depending on client-specific needs. Veradigm will leverage HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest ecosystem of healthcare and consumer data, to collaborate with owners of other real-world data sources, as necessary, providing turnkey linked data packages that are fit-for-purpose. The initial data package for COVID-19 is currently available, linking EHR, medical and pharmacy claims and lab data, offering unsurpassed data recency. Data for flu and/or other respiratory diseases can be included as requested. Future packages will focus on cardiometabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders and other TAs of interest.

In addition, the companies are offering a solution focused on the linkage of clinical trial data to real-world data. With HealthVerity Census, the near real-time identity resolution and matching technology, pharmaceutical trial data is tokenized with a unique and consistent identifier and subsequently linked to Veradigm’s EHR, claims and other broad-based data sources in a HIPAA-compliant manner. This linked solution creates a rich, robust and readily accessible dataset that can be delivered daily to better characterize the trial population, identify safety signals, and potentially provide evidence supporting secondary endpoints. Veradigm and HealthVerity will work closely with study sponsors to customize this solution to meet the objectives of each research project.