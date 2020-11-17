Dynatrace Announces PurePath 4 with OpenTelemetry and Support for the Latest Cloud-Native Architectures

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the 4th generation of its distributed tracing and code-level analysis technology, PurePath. PurePath 4 captures and analyzes end-to-end transactions across multicloud environments, and at near-zero overhead. Dynatrace has extended this technology to automatically support OpenTelemetry and W3C Trace Context as well as the latest cloud-native architectures, including service mesh and serverless computing for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

These enhancements increase the breadth of data and the scope of the cloud ecosystem encompassed in PurePath distributed traces, providing DevOps, CloudOps, and cloud application teams deep, automatic, and intelligent observability at scale for the most advanced cloud environments. In addition, PurePath 4 uniquely supports hybrid-cloud environments, spanning from mobile apps through to public clouds, backend databases, mainframes, and business applications. By leveraging PurePath to automatically gather all transaction traces at scale, analyze them in real-time, and assemble them for end-to-end understanding, Dynatrace customers can optimize applications proactively, innovate faster, and scale smoothly.

“One of the reasons we chose Dynatrace for observability of our cloud platforms was its best-in-class distributed tracing technology,” said Robert Trueman, Head of Software Engineering at CDL. “Enhancing PurePath to automatically collect OpenTelemetry data and extending it to the latest cloud-native architectures allows us to connect our most advanced cloud technologies with the rest of our cloud platform, ensuring we maintain precise, end-to-end observability and understanding across our ever-advancing cloud environment. This precision across such a wide breadth helps us to manage our application performance efficiently, improve cross-team collaboration with the business, and optimize user experience proactively.”

Dynatrace has unified PurePath 4 with its auto-discovery and continuous instrumentation technology, OneAgent, and its continuous topology mapping technology, Smartscape. The combination enables the Dynatrace AI-engine, Davis, to deliver precise answers with code-level detail, now for the most advanced cloud environments. Digital teams quickly gain value and speed through automatically reducing bottlenecks across increasingly dynamic and complex environments, dramatically decreasing alert noise and wasted time chasing false positives. Having a single source of truth across network, infrastructure, application, and user experience layers allows for easier collaboration and makes digital teams more efficient and effective.

“We pioneered distributed tracing with the introduction of PurePath in 2006, and we’ve advanced this technology with each shift in application development and cloud computing, now to the latest cloud-native apps and architectures,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “And as a key contributor to OpenTelemetry and founding member and co-chair of the W3C Distributed Tracing Working Group, we are big supporters of the open standards movement around the traceability of modern environments. These open standards extend the reach of our observability, and as the only observability platform that automatically integrates high-fidelity, best-in-class distributed tracing with log monitoring and advanced AIOps capabilities, we see a great opportunity to bring extended value to our many multicloud customers.”

These extensions to Dynatrace PurePath will be available to all Dynatrace customers within the next 90 days. For additional information, please visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005378/en/