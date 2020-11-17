 

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints John Peyton Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP restaurants, announced today that John Peyton, president and chief executive officer, Realogy Franchise Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), will be the company’s new chief executive officer, effective January 4, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005393/en/

John Peyton, Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Incoming CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

John Peyton, Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Incoming CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Peyton is an experienced franchise veteran who has led global, consumer franchised businesses for over 21 years, most recently at Realogy Franchise Group where he has served as president since 2016. Realogy franchises many of the most recognized brands in the real estate industry, including Better Homes and Gardens, Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker , The Corcoran Group , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial . There he was able to drive significant growth during one of the most challenging markets in the industry’s history. John was also instrumental in transforming and revitalizing their brands through an elevated service delivery model, placing an emphasis on agility and innovation, and creating momentum and opportunity for the company, franchisees and team members.

Prior to Realogy, John spent 17 years with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, holding various positions including Chief Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Chief Operations Officer, North America Hotel Division. During his tenure, John was responsible for both the Global and North American Food and Beverage teams, which included their on-property restaurants. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in English and earned an MBA in accounting and marketing from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

“We are pleased to announce that John Peyton will be joining Dine Brands as CEO starting in January 2021,” states Richard Dahl, chairman of the board. “John’s extensive background working in the hospitality industry enables him to provide outstanding leadership and guidance as Dine Brands continues to accelerate long-term growth. We greatly appreciate Steve Joyce’s leadership and considerable contributions to Dine Brands during a critical period for the company and wish him continued success.”

Peyton replaces Dine Brands CEO, Steve Joyce, who has served as CEO since September 2017.

“Dine Brands is confident in the talented executive team in place to ensure a smooth transition and Peyton’s onboarding after the first of the year,” says Dahl.

“I am honored to take on this new role to spearhead Dine’s mission and drive shareholder value of the world’s most-loved restaurant brands,” said John Peyton, CEO at Dine Brands. “Together with our team members, franchisees and suppliers, I look forward to building upon the rich history of our restaurants and further creating community in hometowns all throughout the world.”

To learn more about Dine Brands, Applebee’s or IHOP visit www.dinebrands.com.

Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints John Peyton Chief Executive Officer Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP restaurants, announced today that John Peyton, president and chief executive officer, Realogy Franchise Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Applebee’s Kicks off the Holiday Season Early with the Ultimate Gift – 2 for $20 Now with the Southwest Steak Bowl!
28.10.20
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
BOO! Applebee’s Treats with a Monstrous Halloween Wings Deal