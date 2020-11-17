NCR to Present at Stephens Investment Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan will present to investors at the Stephens 2020 Investment Virtual Conference on Nov. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the sessions.