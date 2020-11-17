 

Bolder Industries and Continental Carbon Partner to Commercialize Breakthrough Sustainable Products for Rubber & Plastics Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Bolder Industries (“Bolder”), a pioneer in converting end-of-life tires into sustainable industrial products, and Continental Carbon Company (“CCC”), a leader in the development and manufacture of furnace-grade carbon blacks for the tire and rubber industry, announced today that they have entered into a co-marketing agreement to commercialize breakthrough, sustainable products for the global rubber and plastics industry.

Following five years of research and development with BolderBlack, Bolder’s flagship carbon black alternative, and over 300 product validations in rubber and plastics applications. Bolder and CCC have agreed to jointly supply the rubber and plastics industry with the first-ever commercially available sustainable blend of CCC’s carbon black grades with BolderBlack Inside​ virgin grades, including N550, N650, N660, N762, and N774. BolderBlack is produced from 100% post-consumer or post-industrial tires and rubber scrap and is the world’s most sustainable replacement for traditional carbon black, a key material used globally in rubber tire production.

The partnership establishes a leadership position for Bolder and CCC in the rubber and plastic sustainability markets. Customers can now purchase sustainable, pre-blended fillers customized at various ratios directly from Continental Carbon Company with measurable environmental sustainability benefits.

Bolder Industries released a study that demonstrates a BolderBlack​ Inside​ blend of N762 at 20% does not have any physical properties variation beyond the accepted measurement tolerance. A 3% blend of the 27Blb global market would result in a reduction of 3 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, 9 billion gallons of water saved, 1 billion kWh less electricity used, and 120 million tires diverted from landfills. These studies can be found in the technical library in Bolder’s website: www.bolderindustries.com.

"We have always believed in partnering with the traditional carbon black manufacturers to support the end customer. We can now provide a unique solution to tire companies, industrial rubber goods, and plastics manufacturers ​at a large scale," said Tony Wibbeler, founder and CEO of Bolder Industries. "We recently announced that Bolder Industries plans to merge with a publicly-traded company, GigCapital2. This merger will provide the capital required to address the global market created by this partnership with CCC."

