New SVP Marketing, Jaime Prieto, Joins Ontrak from WPP

Mr. Prieto brings more than 25 years of WPP brand leadership experience to Ontrak. A data-driven business growth leader, he has deep experience in positioning technology, B2B, and healthcare brands for sustained growth. After the trailblazing merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, Mr. Prieto and his team partnered with IQVIA, a world leader in using data, technology, advanced analytics and contract research services, to promote “IQVIA,” their new corporate healthcare brand. Mr. Prieto also launched the brand platform that repositioned Royal Phillips from a manufacturer of household appliances into a technology-driven healthcare business selling to large hospital groups and municipalities.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Jaime Prieto as its SVP Marketing. In this new role, Mr. Prieto will lead Ontrak Corporate and Product Marketing, reporting to Curt Medeiros, Ontrak President and COO.

Mr. Medeiros stated: “We are delighted to welcome such an accomplished marketing leader to Ontrak and look forward to building our brand awareness and traction nationwide, now that we have signed multiple national accounts. Jaime’s deep experience in digital marketing, public relations, social channels and building iconic brands will be immensely valuable as we pursue our growth initiatives.”

Mr. Prieto added, “I'm thrilled to be joining Ontrak at such an exciting time in the company and brand's growth. I'm inspired not just by the company mission to save and improve the lives of as many members as possible, but also by the company's dynamic group of leaders who bring so much experience and commitment to that goal. Ontrak has a world-class story to tell and our goal is to make Ontrak solutions as valuable as possible to all of our audiences."

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.