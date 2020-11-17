 

Zuora Appoints Former HPE, Daimler Executive as New Chief Information Officer

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced a new Chief Information Officer, Paul Heard. Heard joins Zuora with 20 years of corporate IT experience, having led the enterprise transformations of multi-billion dollar companies including Micro Focus, HPE and DaimlerChrysler.

Paul Heard, CIO, Zuora (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are focused on building an enduring software company to help propel the growth of the Subscription Economy. Paul’s deep knowledge of scaling enterprise-wide IT transformations for multi-billion dollar organizations will help our customers win in this new era of digital business, and advance Zuora’s next phase of growth with a bold technology strategy,” said Daisy Hernandez, SVP of Strategy and Operations at Zuora.

Heard has led enterprise-scale IT transformations a number of times throughout his career. Most recently he was Digital Transformation Leader and Head of Enterprise Architecture at Micro Focus, a $3 billion revenue business and one of the world’s largest software providers. At Micro Focus, upon merging with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE’s) software division, Heard initiated and drove the strategy and delivery of the company’s $100 million digital transformation in record time, deploying an entirely new infrastructure by replacing legacy technology applications with an ecosystem of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. As the company carried out its merger with HPE, Heard led the enablement of a fully integrated salesforce and common employee management experience.

Prior to his role at Micro Focus, Heard was the Finance and Administration CIO at HPE, where he developed a multi-year technology roadmap for the finance organization which ultimately served as the foundation for HPE’s transformation. While at HP Inc., a $120 billion revenue business at the time, Heard was responsible for enabling the successful IT separation of HPE and HP Inc., leading a team of approximately 800 employees.

Heard also served as CIO of multi-billion dollar automotive company DaimlerChrysler UK (now Mercedes-Benz UK), where he provided strategic technology counsel to the CEO and was responsible for all end-to-end systems and technology to support a $5 billion business with over 400 dealerships in the country.

“I’ve spent my career leading challenging, large-scale IT transformations, replacing legacy technologies and processes with SaaS-based solutions and operations - and have witnessed first hand the incredible foundation for agility and scale that SaaS can offer any company,” said Heard. “As Zuora’s CIO, not only will I use my expertise to continue to build the foundation for Zuora to scale, but will showcase to the world the agile IT infrastructure needed to win in today’s Subscription Economy.”

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2020 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

