Advanced Energy Launches New Scholarship Program to Increase Gender, Racial and Ethnic Diversity in STEM

“In order to grow a workforce prepared to meet the challenges of Industry 4.0, the global technology industry faces two significant challenges: meeting the demand for qualified engineers and ensuring a diverse workforce that brings new and differentiated perspectives,” said Yuval Wasserman, chief executive officer at Advanced Energy. “Our company is addressing these challenges head-on with a program that develops students into workforce-ready professionals by providing them with academic assistance, mentoring and hands-on professional experience.”

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the launch of the Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship Program, aimed at developing emerging talent and promoting greater ethnic, racial and gender diversity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The annual program will begin in the 2021 academic year and will accept applications from undergraduate and post-graduate students attending five leading institutions in the field of power technologies: the University of Colorado, Colorado State University, Colorado School of Mines, University at Buffalo and Rochester Institute of Technology.

In addition to providing a $20,000 grant toward the cost of tuition, Advanced Energy’s STEM Diversity Scholarship will provide all recipients with professional mentoring, hands-on experience and the opportunity to work on real-world projects enabling customer innovation in complex power conversion applications.

“We are excited to start mentoring the first group of diverse and talented students seeking careers in electrical engineering, physics and material science,” added Isabel Yang, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Advanced Energy. “By partnering with these universities, we are not only identifying talent that will become the future technical leaders of Advanced Energy, but also building collaborative relationships that will create new growth opportunities for everyone involved and lead to technological innovations that could drive change for industries across the globe.”

The Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship program is open to undergraduate students entering their second year and post-graduate students seeking a master’s degree or Ph.D. Students interested in being selected for the program are required to submit a formal application by January 15, 2021.

To learn more about the submission and selection process, please visit:

AE website: https://www.advancedenergy.com/stemscholarship

Scholarship brochure: https://www.advancedenergy.com/globalassets/non-resource-library-asset ...

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

