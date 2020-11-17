 

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2020, January and February 2021

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today

that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of December 2020, January, and February 2021.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

December

12/23/2020

12/22/2020

12/31/2020

January

1/22/2021

1/21/2021

2/1/2021

February

2/19/2021

2/18/2021

3/1/2021

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Type

Change from Previous Distribution

HIX

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

December

$0.04900

 

Income

-

 

 

January

$0.04900

 

Income

 

 

 

February

$0.04900

 

Income

 

HIO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.03250

Income

-

January

$0.03250

Income

 

 

February

$0.03250

Income

 

HYI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.09450

Income

-

January

$0.09450

Income

 

 

February

$0.09450

Income

 

EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

December

$0.06700

Income

-

January

$0.06700

Income

 

 

February

$0.06700

Income

 

GDO

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.10100

Income

-

January

$0.10100

Income

 

 

February

$0.10100

Income

 

IGI

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

December

$0.06650

Income

-

January

$0.06650

Income

 

 

February

$0.06650

Income

 

DMO

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.11250

Income

-

January

$0.11250

Income

 

 

February

$0.11250

Income

 

SBI

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

December

$0.02350

Income

-

January

$0.02350

Income

 

 

February

$0.02350

Income

 

MMU

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

December

$0.04500

Income

-

January

$0.04500

Income

 

 

February

$0.04500

Income

 

MHF

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc.

December

$0.02180

Income

-

January

$0.02180

Income

 

 

February

$0.02180

Income

 

MNP

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.

December

$0.04750

Income

-

January

$0.04750

Income

 

 

February

$0.04750

Income

 

MTT

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

December

$0.04900

Income

(0.0025)

January

$0.04900

Income

 

 

February

$0.04900

Income

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2021 and early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Templeton

Disclaimer

