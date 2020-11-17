 

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy

17.11.2020, 14:00   

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

December

12/23/2020

12/22/2020

12/31/2020

January*

1/22/2021

1/21/2021

2/1/2021

February

2/19/2021

2/18/2021

3/1/2021

*BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc.’s (“BWG”) January 2021 distribution will have a record date of12/31/2020, an ex-dividend date of 12/30/2020 and a payable date of 1/29/2021.

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

 

Change from
Previous
Distribution

SCD

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.a

December

$0.26000

b

(0.050000)

 

 

 

 

 

 

BWG

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. a

December

$0.07500

 

0.005000

 

January*

$0.07500

 

 

 

 

February

