Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
December
|
12/23/2020
|
12/22/2020
|
12/31/2020
|
January*
|
1/22/2021
|
1/21/2021
|
2/1/2021
|
February
|
2/19/2021
|
2/18/2021
|
3/1/2021
*BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc.’s (“BWG”) January 2021 distribution will have a record date of12/31/2020, an ex-dividend date of 12/30/2020 and a payable date of 1/29/2021.
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
|
Change from
|
SCD
|
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.a
|
December
|
$0.26000
|
b
|
(0.050000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BWG
|
BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. a
|
December
|
$0.07500
|
|
0.005000
|
|
January*
|
$0.07500
|
|
|
|
|
February
