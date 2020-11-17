Home Bistro, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: HBIS) (“Home Bistro” or the “Company”), a leading provider of chef-prepared, home-delivered healthy gourmet meals, today announced financial results for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported that total revenue for three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 increased 54% and 59%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019.

Revenue Increases 59% During First Nine Months of 2020 and Third Quarter Revenue Increases 54% over Same Period for Previous Year

Zalmi Duchman, Home Bistro CEO stated, “This solid year-over-year revenue growth was accomplished as we simultaneously established our own food preparation and fulfillment operation, transitioned to a publicly traded company and completed a name change. Now that we control production and fulfillment of our gourmet offerings, we believe profit margins as well as our competitive position will continue to improve.” Mr. Duchman continued, “With the imminent launch of our line of meals created by “Iron Chef” Cat Cora, we expect even further acceleration of our top-line growth beginning this fourth quarter.”

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Mr. Duchman added, “Through the first nine months of this year, Home Bistro incurred non-recurring, non-cash charges of approximately $812,000, comprising of equity-based professional fees, product development costs and employee compensation. Operating costs were closely managed and advertising spend was minimal, which makes our top-line growth even more noteworthy. We believe our business is very scalable under its existing infrastructure and with our planned increased marketing spend, customer demographics and favorable long-term consumer trends toward home meal delivery, we are very excited about our current positioning and prospects moving into 2021.”

For more detailed information about the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2020.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro, Inc. is a leading provider of chef-prepared, home-delivered healthy gourmet meals through a direct-to-consumer model at www.homebistro.com , and restaurant quality meats and seafood through Prime Chop at www.primechop.com and Colorado Prime brands.