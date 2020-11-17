 

Biotricity Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   
  • Revenues grow 64.8% over the immediately preceding quarter and a 115.3% increase over the corresponding period of the prior year
  • Loss per share of 8.5 cents in line with levels of immediately preceding quarter

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company earned device sales and technology fees totaling $744,585. Expansive growth into new clinics adopting Bioflux resulted in September being the Company’s highest revenue-producing month to date. Full results are available on EDGAR or in the Financial Section of the Company’s website.

“During the six months ended September 30, 2020, the Company earned revenues of $1,196,483 compared to $672,906 in the corresponding prior year period – a 77.8% increase,” stated Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity.

“During the three and six months ended September 30, 2020, the Company experienced a gross margin of 43.6% and 48.9%, respectively.” Biotricity’s CFO, John Ayanoglou added, “Management expects that the cost of devices sold, and other technology associated fees will become lower as a percentage of revenues as sales volumes expand.  For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Biotricity incurred a net loss of 0.085 cents per share, which was in line with the net loss per share of 0.090 posted in the immediately preceding quarter.”  

During our initial commercialization of the Bioflux and the build-out of the Company’s expanded technology eco-system, we devoted significant resources to hiring a high-caliber sales force and our research and development programs incurring additional operating losses.  As we continue to build the infrastructure required to increase sales volumes rapidly, we expect these operating losses will continue.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq noted, “We provide our clinical customers and the patients they serve with potentially lifesaving remote medical monitoring. Our goal is to continue to expand our market penetration and product offering as we establish our vision of providing the patients our technology serves with a superior continuum of care.”

Alongside sales growth, the Company has focused on the continued enhancement of its core technology and R&D efforts, leading to several key milestones in recent months that include the following:

Seite 1 von 3
Biotricity Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biotricity Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Revenues grow 64.8% over the immediately preceding quarter and a 115.3% increase over the corresponding period of the prior yearLoss per share of 8.5 cents in line with levels of immediately preceding quarter REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Flex LNG Q3, 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Biotricity Launches Biocare Telemed for Safe and Convenient Remote Patient Care

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.05.20
2
Emerging Markets Report:  On the Bright Side