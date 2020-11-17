Meritage Homes Expands Healthy Home Offerings to Become the First Public Homebuilder to Commit to Clean Air Quality for All New Construction

The MERV-13 filtration standard is being installed on all newly built homes and the Company earns the EPA’s Indoor airPLUS Certification

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced an industry-first expansion to its healthy home construction offerings. Meritage Homes has already begun installing MERV-13 filters standard in all its new homes. With its 100% clean air quality commitment, the company will now carry the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS certification, a labeling program aimed at improving indoor air in new homes by requiring construction and product specifications that reduce exposure to airborne containments. For 35 years, Meritage Homes has built homes with a focus on creating a better living environment for its residents and has been recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year from 2013 to 2019. Additionally, the company utilizes healthier building -components such as low VOC paints/stains, spray foam insulation and sealed insulated ducts to help homeowners live healthier lives. This new standard and certification underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation in new home construction, while continuing to focus on the health and safety of its customers.

