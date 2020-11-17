Meritage Homes Expands Healthy Home Offerings to Become the First Public Homebuilder to Commit to Clean Air Quality for All New Construction
The MERV-13 filtration standard is being installed on all newly built homes and the Company earns the EPA’s Indoor airPLUS Certification
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage
Homes, the seventh-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced an industry-first expansion to its healthy home construction offerings. Meritage Homes has already begun installing MERV-13
filters standard in all its new homes. With its 100% clean air quality commitment, the company will now carry the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS certification, a labeling program aimed at improving indoor air in new homes by requiring construction and product specifications that reduce exposure to airborne
containments. For 35 years, Meritage Homes has built homes with a focus on creating a better living environment for its residents and has been recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year
from 2013 to 2019. Additionally, the company utilizes healthier building -components such as low VOC paints/stains, spray foam insulation and sealed insulated ducts to help homeowners live
healthier lives. This new standard and certification underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation in new home construction, while continuing to focus on the health and safety
of its customers.
Unlike conventional filters, the MERV-13 filter is designed to remove smaller particles which can reduce or eliminate a variety of air allergens including dust, lint, pollen, mold and even some bacteria and viruses. The MERV-13 filter is one of the highest filtration standards available for today’s HVAC systems. This new standard joins Meritage Homes’ existing commitment to its homeowners, who have the comfort in knowing that their home affords them:
- Real Comfort—Low-E windows block UV rays, help keep indoor temperatures consistent and remove undue strain on HVAC systems
- Better Health—Spray foam insulation is the first line of defense for the home. It keeps pests and pollutants out while helping to reduce home air loss. In addition, the advanced ventilation system brings in clean, fresh air; promoting a healthy air exchange within the home
- More Savings—ENERGY STAR certified appliances and water-saving technology run more efficiently and reduce utility bills by more than 50 percent
- Peace of Mind—With a proven track record of success, the M.Connected Home Automation Suite of smart home features and higher building standards, residents can worry less and enjoy their home more
“We are extremely proud to be the first public builder to bring the MERV-13 air filtration standard and the EPA airPLUS certification to all of our buyers. Over the last decade, Meritage Homes has set the standard for energy-efficient home building and demonstrated a deep commitment to welcoming families into a new home that supports better health,” said Steve Hilton, CEO of Meritage Homes.
