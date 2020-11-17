 

EDAP Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Leading Italian Medical Device Distributor AB Medica

  • Partnership further extends the availability of EDAP’s High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology to one of the largest markets in Europe
  • Complementary to AB Medica’s extensive product portfolio which includes robotic surgery solutions as well as ExactVu

LYON, France, November 17, 2020 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy based therapies, announced today that the company has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with AB Medica, a leading distribution of medical technologies across Italy.

Marc Oczachowski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDAP, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with AB Medica, a widely recognized leader in Italy for the distribution of cutting-edge medical technologies. This is clearly a step forward for EDAP in its HIFU adoption and commercialization program in Europe, as Italy is the fourth largest market for medical devices. Notably, AB Medica had already been distributing ExactVu, so they are familiar with our product line and have been able to incorporate Focal One very quickly. AB Medica also has extensive experience in the distribution of robotic prostate surgery solutions, so they are the perfect fit for us. We look forward to a very successful partnership.”

Filippo Pacinotti, Business Director of AB Medica, stated: “We are thrilled to have entered into this distribution agreement with EDAP, which is already a highly recognized name in Italy. This partnership will not only see us strengthen our presence in high definition ultrasound with ExactVu, but will also give us the opportunity to become a reference point in lithotripsy and HIFU, rounding out what will be an outstanding urology product portfolio. We are confident that we will meet EDAP’s expectations, and we are eager to start this new adventure with great enthusiasm.”

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer.  EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

