 

Oilfield Basics Signs Partnership Agreement With PIOGA

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, is excited to announce a partnership between our subsidiary, Oilfield Basics and the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association (“PIOGA”). The new partnership allows Oilfield Basics to digitally capture and share educational content created by PIOGA, as well as PIOGA’s industry events and seminars. The partnership is forecasted to generate hundreds of hours of engaging content that is expected to generate revenue for both parties.  The partnership’s first course offering will be PIOGA’s “2020 Annual Oil and Gas Tax and Accounting Seminar” on November 18, 2020. PIOGA Seminar

Josh Hickman, COO of AEPT, had this to say regarding his experience forming the partnership: “PIOGA is already a leader in Pennsylvania for oil and gas training and education.  The addition of Oilfield Basic’s international audience and robust digital presence will allow PIOGA and its presenters to have an impact on the Energy Industry far beyond the borders of Pennsylvania."

Oilfield Basic’s digital footprint is growing daily with the contribution of educational content from industry experts such as PIOGA. Below are a few of our highlighted analytics:

·         Oilfield Basic’s website has been engaged in 73 countries.

·         Podcasts have been viewed in 93 countries.

·         We have reached six of seven continents with our digital content.

·         Oilfield Basic’s website has been engaged in 43/50 US States and the podcasts have been downloaded in all 50 US States.

·         In the past 30 days, total new followers have grown by 9.6%. We anticipate this to increase in future periods as digital learning moves away from the trend and towards the norm.

Derek Krieg, President of Oilfield Basics, commented on the new partnership: “This arrangement is the model for bringing locally generated educational content to the digital marketplace and we will be using this template for other independent professional organizations all across the country.”

For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology.  Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

