180 Life Sciences Corp. CEO James Woody, MD, PhD Issues Letter to Stockholders

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Woody.

Dear Fellow Stockholder,

On the heels of the November 9, 2020, closing of our merger with KBLM Merger Corp IV, resulting in 180 Life Sciences now being a stand-alone publicly traded company and its common stock being listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “ATNF”, I wanted to take this opportunity to personally communicate with you. It goes without saying that I appreciate your support in helping us get to where we are today and want to update you on our planned path moving forward.

As someone who has always believed that management is one of a company’s most important assets and often the key to its ultimate success, I want to start off by telling you a little about myself and why I have taken on this role at this point in my career. I also want to tell you about the world class team of scientists, physicians, and executives that we have put together that now comprise our management team and board of directors. I also want to talk to you about our drug pipeline, our plans moving forward, including what lies ahead for our company and our anticipated critical milestones.

I have dedicated my life to the medical profession. Having more than 25 years of biomedical research and management experience. I was the founding CEO and served as the Chairman at OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. I served as President at Roche Bioscience in Palo Alto, CA. where I was responsible for all bioscience research and development, ranging from genetics and genomics to clinical development of numerous new pharmaceuticals.

I started my career in biotech as the Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Centocor, where I led the team responsible for developing Remicade, the first of the TNF (tumor necrosis factor) inhibitor biologics. This was in collaboration with Prof. Sir Marc Feldmann, one of the founders of 180 Life Sciences and the current Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Marc and I go back a long way, to the late 70s. Remicade was a breakthrough product, it was the first anti-TNF to show dramatic efficacy, and triggered the “antibody revolution”. According to a report in FiercePharma. Remicade sales topped $7 billion USD in 2016 and were $5 billion in 2019.

