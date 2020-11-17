Milestone Scientific Reports Seven-Fold Sequential Increase in Dental Sales for Q3 2020 Versus Q2 2020

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, "This quarter, our dental business improved considerably as dental offices began to reopen across the country and around the world. Specifically, our dental sales increased more than seven-fold versus the second quarter of 2020. Importantly, our marketing initiatives and ‘back to work' promotions have been well received, as we are working hard to address the needs of both dentists and their patients during the pandemic.”

"With a number of hospitals re-opening to outside vendors, we are advancing our sales efforts and exploring new collaboration opportunities around the CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck. Most recently, we were awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, a leading group purchasing organization, with approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers within their network. This agreement is further validation of the growing awareness and importance of our instruments in improving health outcomes and lowering costs for healthcare institutions. At the same time, we are expanding our trials in major hospitals and medical schools, as well as partnering with key opinion leaders to approach the purchasing departments of hospitals together. We look forward to announcing additional agreements with several premier hospitals as soon as they are completed. Finally, we have a strong cash runway with over $14 million of cash on hand as of September 30, 2020. This liquidity, combined with our improved cash flow, will support our ongoing activities, including accelerated marketing activities around both our dental and medical instruments.”

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, revenues were approximately $1.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Dental revenues decreased by approximately $644,000, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners. Gross profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $836,000, or 67% of revenue, versus approximately $1.4 million, or 72% of revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $(1.5) million versus $(1.0) million for the three months ending September 30, 2019. The increase in operating loss is due to decreased dental revenue. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $(1.5) million, or $(0.02) per share, versus a net loss $(2.8) million, or $(0.06) per share, in the prior period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, revenues were approximately $3.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively. Dental revenues decreased by approximately $2.8 million, which is related to decrease in sales of handpieces and devices throughout the country and internationally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross profit for the nine months of 2020 was $2.2 million or 68% of revenue versus $4.2 million or 69% of revenue for the first nine months of 2019. Operating loss for the nine months of 2020 was approximately $(6.3) million versus approximately $(2.9) million for the nine months of 2019. Net loss for the nine months of 2020 was $(6.3) million, or $(0.11) per share, versus net loss of $(4.7) million, or $(0.11) per share, for the comparable period in 2019.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections.

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,448,903 $ 1,516,272 Accounts receivable, net 962,983 1,710,665 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 527,059 519,063 Inventories, net 2,229,760 1,620,509 Advances on contracts 723,084 710,662 Total current assets 18,891,789 6,077,171 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 31,311 44,976 Patents, net 342,501 382,260 Right of use assets 655,870 15,977 Other assets 24,150 35,905 Total assets $ 19,945,621 $ 6,556,289 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 666,094 1,379,425 Accounts payable, related party 393,090 1,358,752 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,147,698 775,055 Accrued expenses, related party 593,625 1,057,958 Current portion of finance leases 7,903 3,904 Current operating lease right-of-use liabilities 68,934 12,072 Note payable 276,180 - Deferred profit, related party 340,476 340,476 Total current liabilities 3,494,000 4,927,642 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 30,624 - Operating lease right-of-use liabilities 576,407 - Total liabilities $ 4,101,031 $ 4,927,642 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.001; authorized 75,000,000 shares; 63,605,119

shares issued and 63,571,786 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020;

49,410,176 shares issued and 49,376,843 shares outstanding as of December

31, 2019; 63,605 49,410 Additional paid in capital 116,577,241 96,082,324 Accumulated deficit (99,806,352 ) (93,524,297 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific Inc. stockholders' equity 15,922,978 1,695,921 Noncontrolling interest (78,388 ) (67,274 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,844,590 1,628,647 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,945,621 $ 6,556,289





MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three months ended

September 30, 2020 Three months ended

September 30, 2019 Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 Product sales, net $ 1,246,110 $ 1,899,821 $ 3,225,170 $ 6,073,580 Cost of products sold 409,621 523,672 1,024,947 1,894,550 Gross profit 836,489 1,376,149 2,200,223 4,179,030 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,291,779 2,314,943 8,221,359 6,941,964 Research and development expenses 21,438 7,940 237,089 109,815 Total operating expenses 2,313,217 2,322,883 8,458,448 7,051,779 Loss from operations (1,476,728 ) (946,734 ) (6,258,225 ) (2,872,749 ) Interest expense (569 ) (2,449 ) (8,727 ) (6,067 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability - (1,899,484 ) - (1,846,761 ) Loss before provision for income taxes and net of equity investments (1,477,297 ) (2,848,667 ) (6,266,952 ) (4,725,577 ) Provision for income taxes (24,717 ) (1,250 ) (26,217 ) (19,877 ) Loss before equity in net earnings (losses) of equity investments (1,502,014 ) (2,849,917 ) (6,293,169 ) (4,745,454 ) Earnings from China Joint Venture - - - 49,099 Net loss (1,502,014 ) (2,849,917 ) (6,293,169 ) (4,696,355 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,025 12,941 35,501 35,343 Net loss attributable to Milestone Scientific Inc. $ (1,490,989 ) $ (2,836,976 ) $ (6,257,668 ) $ (4,661,012 ) Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders-- Basic (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Diluted (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding and to be issued-- Basic 65,817,132 47,721,732 56,478,151 43,311,984 Diluted 65,817,132 47,721,732 56,478,151 43,311,984

