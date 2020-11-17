FluroTech Announces Stadium and Arena Product Solution

The FluroTest stadium and arena product solution is a COVID testing platform capable of running 3,000 tests per hour directly at the point of collection with results immediately available to every test taker within 5 minutes. This enables the safe opening of stadiums, arenas, airports, and other high traffic environments. Platforms can be configured to open any 60,000-seat indoor arena or outdoor stadium to full capacity in less than 2 hours.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. ( TSXV: TEST ) ( OTCQB: FLURF ), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that (“FluroTest”) will launch its first product solution aimed at solving the testing problems facing the operators of large stadiums, arenas, and other high capacity venues.

“We applaud this week’s Ticketmaster COVID-19 Announcement. This is a major step toward creating safe environments and restoring trust,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “We are pleased to offer our solution to provide fast, accurate and low-cost testing for all ticket holders and automatically transmit test results directly to every ticket holder’s digital safe pass within minutes of taking the test. All ticket holders will get comfort from knowing that every ticket holder has been tested right before they walked through the gates.”

By combining and leveraging the well-developed disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing, FluroTest’s patent pending pandemic defense platform (the “Platform”) is designed to achieve throughput rates of 3,000 tests per hour with results on the mobile device of the test taker in 5 minutes.

FluroTest believes its Platform can benefit organizations serving large, concentrated populations and bearing significant pandemic risk, forcing them to incur consequential business disruptions and closures. Examples include, but are not limited to: colleges and universities, hospitals & large healthcare complexes, athletic stadiums & large performance venues, corporate campus environments, large office buildings & complexes, shopping malls and centers, retail working warehouses, factories, food processing plants, airlines, as well as any public transportation hub such as subway entrances and airport terminals.