 

VERB Adds Shaklee to Growing Roster of verbCRM and verbLEARN Clients

Leading global direct-selling company for natural nutrition and green cleaning products launches VERB sales enablement platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that Shaklee Corporation (“Shaklee”), a leading global provider of natural nutrition, personal care and environmentally friendly home care products, has adopted verbCRM, VERB’s interactive video-based customer relationship management and sales enablement platform, and verbLEARN, VERB’s interactive video-based learning management system, for use in direct selling by and training of its global network of distributors. Shaklee launched the VERB apps at its first-ever virtual conference in September 2020. The apps have been deployed in the U.S. and Canada.

With more than 1.2 million members and distributors in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, Canada, Taiwan, and China, Shaklee is one of the largest direct sales companies in the world and a leading natural nutrition and green cleaning products company in the U.S. It was the first company in the world to become Climate Neutral Certified in the year 2000 and is a fully carbon neutral organization.

verbCRM will be used as a selling resource by Shaklee’s distributors in marketing its products, acquiring new customers, and solidifying existing customer relationships. It allows Shaklee users to easily engage with customers by easily sharing product information, video content and promotions directly with their customers and through social media, transforming the direct selling process into an interactive experience that allows them to monitor and act upon customer engagement. The app includes verbCRM’s sampling feature that allows users to manage and send sample products to potential and existing customers. verbLEARN will be used in training and onboarding, as well as retention, of Shaklee’s distributors. Implementation is expected to be efficient as the VERB platform is fully integrated with Salesforce, Shaklee’s enterprise software.

