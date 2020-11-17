NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Addition of Eriks Rozners, Ph.D. and Randy Davis, MBA to Scientific Advisory Board

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, today announced the addition of Eriks Rozners, Ph.D. and Randy Davis, MBA to its scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Rozners, an expert in nucleic acid biochemistry, and Mr. Davis, a biotechnology industry veteran, bring extensive experience to NeuBase.



"We are thrilled to welcome Eriks and Randy to the NeuBase scientific advisory board. Their unique perspectives gained over their distinctive careers will undoubtedly provide valuable insight and complement our team of renowned experts," said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. "We believe that our platform, which relies on elegant peptide nucleic acid chemistry, is first in class and has the potential to change the treatment landscape for a range of genetic conditions, both common and rare. We are honored that Eriks, a leading expert in developing technologies which scan duplex genomic targets without invasion via triplex binding so as to co-localize pharmacophores with their targets, recognizes this, and we are eager to leverage his unparalleled knowledge as we optimize our PATrOL platform. Additionally, Randy’s extensive experience in semiconductor-based single molecule nucleic acid sequencing perfectly complements the strengths of each member of our SAB and brings atomic-scale measurement capabilities to the company. We look forward to benefiting from his vast knowledge as we continue to advance our PATrOL-enabled therapies under the guidance of our outstanding group of scientific advisors."

Dr. Eriks Rozners is a leading expert in the chemistry and biochemistry of nucleic acids and brings his expertise to NeuBase as the Company is optimizing and developing its PATrOL platform. He is a professor and the chairman of the Department of Chemistry at Binghamton University, where his lab focuses on the use of organic chemistry to develop unique model systems and tools for the studies and practical applications of nucleic acid biochemistry. Dr. Rozners received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Riga Technical University.