EEStor Corporation Announces Further Increase of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“ EEStor ” or the “ Corporation ”) announces that as a result of continued market interest, it will further increase the size of its $0.05 unit offering (the “ Offering ”). The Offering will now consist of up to 3,650,000 units (each, a “ Unit ”) which will be issued by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $182,500. Each “Unit” will consist of one common share of the Corporation, and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of twenty-four months.

Debt Settlement Transaction

The Corporation also announces that it has reached an agreement with an arms-length creditor pursuant to which it will settle (the “Settlement”) outstanding indebtedness totaling $19,985 through the issuance of 399,700 Units. Completion of the Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Settlement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About EEStor

EEStor is a developer of high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material. EEStor is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

