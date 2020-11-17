 

EEStor Corporation Announces Further Increase of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“EEStor” or the “Corporation”) announces that as a result of continued market interest, it will further increase the size of its $0.05 unit offering (the “Offering”). The Offering will now consist of up to 3,650,000 units (each, a “Unit”) which will be issued by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $182,500. Each “Unit” will consist of one common share of the Corporation, and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of twenty-four months.

The Corporation may pay finders’ fees to eligible parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering. All securities to be issued by the Corporation in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the Offering remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and cannot be completed until such approval has been obtained.

Debt Settlement Transaction

The Corporation also announces that it has reached an agreement with an arms-length creditor pursuant to which it will settle (the “Settlement”) outstanding indebtedness totaling $19,985 through the issuance of 399,700 Units. Completion of the Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Settlement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About EEStor

EEStor is a developer of high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material. EEStor is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to (i) generally, or the “About EEStor” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook and objectives, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

  Mr. Ian Clifford
Chief Executive Officer
416-535-8395 ext.3
ian.clifford@eestorcorp.com 		 

