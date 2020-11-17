Athenex Announces Data on Oral Paclitaxel and Encequidar to be Presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

Spotlight poster on updated PFS and OS data from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of oral paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer



BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today that oral paclitaxel and encequidar (“oral paclitaxel”) data will be presented in four separate poster presentations at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) to be held virtually December 8-11. Presentations will include, from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of oral paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer (MBC), a spotlight poster on progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), and posters on neuropathy (CIPN), and management of gastrointestinal (GI) side effects. An additional poster explores oral paclitaxel in the treatment of cutaneous angiosarcoma of the breast.

The symposium will also feature an immersive Athenex Oncology virtual exhibit experience with distinct hubs for CIPN, Medical Affairs, and the Facing MBC Together program.