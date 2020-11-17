 

Sysco Names Aaron E. Alt Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Joel Grade Assumes Role of Executive Vice President, Business Development

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, named Aaron E. Alt executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 7, 2020. Joel Grade, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer, will assume a newly created role of executive vice president, business development. In this capacity, Joel will be responsible for accelerating both organic and inorganic sales growth through new business development, including strengthening future M&A capabilities. Joel’s extensive experience in operations and finance make him uniquely qualified for this role as Sysco looks to accelerate its business transformation.

Alt most recently served as chief financial officer and senior vice president of Sally Beauty Holdings, an international specialty retailer and wholesale distributor of professional beauty supplies, and president of Sally Beauty Supply, a 3,000-store retailer of professional beauty supplies in the United States and Canada. He is a proven finance leader with over 20 years of experience and a track record of delivering transformative change and profitable growth.

“I’m pleased to welcome Aaron to our executive leadership team,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “He brings with him experience overseeing customer-centric businesses, a dynamic and flexible leadership approach as well as a proven ability to drive value creation at large organizations. The addition of Aaron to our executive leadership team will further Sysco’s ability to serve our customers and drive accelerated, profitable growth. I’m also confident that with his depth of expertise in our industry and his strong financial and operations experience, Joel will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and market leadership position in his new role.”

Alt said, “I’m excited to join Sysco and help drive long-term, profitable growth for the Company. Sysco has a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and a compelling strategy to profitably grow the business through its strategic transformation. I look forward to working with the Sysco team to execute on the Company’s growth objectives.”

Alt’s experience also includes executive leadership roles in finance, operations and grocery transformation at Target Corporation. Prior to joining Target, he held senior-level finance and operations positions with Sara Lee Corporation, including chief financial officer of its North American retail and foodservice businesses. Before that, he was a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis in London, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions.

Seite 1 von 3
Sysco Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sysco Names Aaron E. Alt Chief Financial Officer Joel Grade Assumes Role of Executive Vice President, Business DevelopmentHOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, named Aaron E. Alt executive vice president and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Flex LNG Q3, 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Sysco Eliminates Minimum Delivery Requirements and Offers Value-Added Services to Support Restaurant Industry
03.11.20
Sysco Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
28.10.20
Sysco Announces 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
20.10.20
Sysco to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 3