 

Glory Star Takes Strategic Investment from an affiliate of Baidu Yi Xin at US$10.31 per Share

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it has completed the closing of the subscription agreement with Hong Kong Duoku Limited, an affiliate of Baidu Yi Xin Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Baidu Yi Xin”), for the issuance of 193,986 Ordinary Shares at a purchase price of $10.31 per share.

In 2011, Baidu Yi Xin was established as a joint venture between Baidu Inc., the operator of the world's largest Chinese search engine service, and NTT Docomo Inc., the predominant mobile phone operator in Japan. By utilizing Baidu Inc.’s mobile business as its foundation, Baidu Yi Xin has refined its operations for mobile games, digital reading, and online music services to provide mobile Internet users with best-in-class entertainment services and become an independent network technology company.

“Through its affiliate, We are excited to announce the addition of Baidu Yi Xin as a strategic shareholder in Glory Star as it maintains a number of competitive advantages and is highly-regarded throughout the industry,” commented Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star. “Video content-driven e-commerce is widely expected to become the next trillion-dollar market in China as a result of the emergence and implementation of 5G technology. The strategic investment from Baidu Yi Xin once again demonstrates the favorable growth potential of both Glory Star and the video content-driven e-commerce industry as a whole in the era of 5G. As a pioneer in China’s PGC video content-driven e-commerce space, we are confident that such industry developments will be quite advantageous to our future growth trajectory. Looking ahead, we plan to continue working hand in hand with Baidu Yi Xin to both accelerate our growth and consolidate our market leading position.”

The Ordinary Shares issued to Hong Kong Duoku Limited were issued pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state or other jurisdiction's securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws.

