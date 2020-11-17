 

Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:20  |  74   |   |   

Rise in online retail of luxury handbag and development in emerging economies drive the growth of the global luxury handbag market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Luxury Handbag Market by Type (Handbag, Backpack, Wallet, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Duty-Free Stores, Online Stores, Discount Stores, Hypermarkets, And Specialty Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global luxury handbag industry was estimated at $58.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $89.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. 

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in online retail of luxury handbag and development in emerging economies fuel the growth of the global luxury handbag market. On the other hand, high taxation and import duties on luxury goods restrain the growth to some extent. However, development in social media marketing is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6362

Covid-19 scenario:

The luxury retail industry has taken a big hit since the Covid-19 outbreak, especially the used clothes and accessories start-ups.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed consumer behavior, demand,and purchasing pattern. Thus, major market players in the industry have to reevaluate and rethink marketing strategies to attract customers.

Several luxury handbags companies such as Gucci have increased prices of their products to curb Covid-19 impacts on the company's revenue.

The handbag segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on type, the handbag segment contributed to more than half of the global luxury handbag market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. Factors such as emergence of young populace, increase in disposable income, rise in number of working women, and surge in affordability of luxury products are expected to propel the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the wallet segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.00% during 2019–2026. Manufacturers are now launching different kinds of designer wallets and specialized editions for the same, and this factor is attracting the customers from all over the world, thereby boosting the segment growth.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR Allied Market Research Rise in online retail of luxury handbag and development in emerging economies drive the growth of the global luxury handbag market. PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Luxury Handbag …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK
New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow with Massive CAGR Through 2030: P&S Intelligence
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Sofwave receives CE Medical Mark and additional key Regulatory Clearances for its Revolutionary ...
Christian Investors Financial embarks on a digital transformation with Finastra
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods