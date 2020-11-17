 

LOMIKO FORMS TECHNICAL, SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE AND CHARTER TO OVERSEE LA LOUTRE ASSESSMENT

Lomiko $LMR $LMRMF enters a new phase of development as Quebec graphite juniors Mason Graphite $LLG and Nouveau Monde $NOU attract investors

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) is focused on the exploration and development of flake graphite in Quebec for the new green economy.  Lomiko is pleased to announce the Board of Directors has formed a Technical, Safety, and Sustainability Committee (“LTSSC”), reporting to the Board of Directors.  At the time of formation, the LTSCC is comprised of A. Paul Gill, CEO, and two Independent Directors, Gabriel Erdelyi and Julius Galik.

 

LTSSC Committee Responsibilities

 

The LTSSC will oversee the assessment of the La Loutre Flake Graphite Property, and liaise with service providers, technical staff and stakeholders to put forward a series of crucial technical documents including, but not limited to, a Scope of Work (SOW), Graphite Characterization and Metallurgy, Response for Proposal (RFP) on a Preliminary Economic Assessment, and, if required, pre-feasibility, bulk samples, pilot plant, feasibility and construction plans.  The Committee will govern the hiring of technical staff, liaise with extra-company agencies and representatives, and provide a conduit to the Board of Directors to make crucial decisions on the project.

 

Further additions to the Committee and the Lomiko team are anticipated and will be announced when confirmed.

 

Lomiko’s Near Term Goals

 

Graphite demand is expected to increase exponentially for the mined natural graphite material, as more is used in the production of spherical graphite for graphite in the anode portion of Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion batteries.

 

Lomiko completed a $ 750,000 financing October 23, 2020 and plans to work on its near-term goals:

 

1) Complete 100% Acquisition of the Property, currently 80% owned by Lomiko Metals.

 

2) Complete metallurgy and graphite characterization to confirm li-ion anode grade material.

 

3) Complete a Technical Report to confirm that the extent of the mineralization equals or surpasses the nearby Imerys Mine, owned by an international mining conglomerate.

 

A "technical report" means a report prepared and filed in accordance with this Instrument and Form 43-101F1 Technical Report, and includes, in summary form, all material scientific and technical information in respect of the subject property as of the effective date of the technical report;

 

4) Complete Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)

 

A PEA means a study, other than a pre-feasibility or feasibility study, that includes an economic analysis of the potential viability of mineral resources.

 

For more information on Lomiko Metals, Promethieus, review the website at www.lomiko.com, and www.promethieus.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

 

On Behalf of the Board

 

“A. Paul Gill”

 

Director, Chief Executive Officer

 

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

