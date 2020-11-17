Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17.11.2020 AT 15:15
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Dunn, Clay
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20201117134835_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 46.32 EUR
(2): Volume: 14 Unit price: 46.32 EUR
(3): Volume: 9 Unit price: 46.32 EUR
(4): Volume: 89 Unit price: 46.32 EUR
(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 46.32 EUR
(6): Volume: 87 Unit price: 46.32 EUR
(7): Volume: 104 Unit price: 46.32 EUR
(8): Volume: 106 Unit price: 46.32 EUR
(9): Volume: 53 Unit price: 46.3 EUR
(10): Volume: 128 Unit price: 46.3 EUR
(11): Volume: 38 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(12): Volume: 21 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(13): Volume: 22 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(14): Volume: 14 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(15): Volume: 98 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(16): Volume: 83 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(17): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(18): Volume: 93 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(19): Volume: 56 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(20): Volume: 150 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(21): Volume: 150 Unit price: 46.28 EUR
(22): Volume: 16 Unit price: 46.24 EUR
(23): Volume: 16 Unit price: 46.24 EUR
(24): Volume: 150 Unit price: 46.24 EUR
(25): Volume: 82 Unit price: 46.24 EUR
(26): Volume: 3 Unit price: 46.24 EUR
(27): Volume: 60 Unit price: 46.22 EUR
(28): Volume: 58 Unit price: 46.22 EUR
(29): Volume: 150 Unit price: 46.2 EUR
(30): Volume: 47 Unit price: 46.2 EUR
(31): Volume: 34 Unit price: 46.2 EUR
(32): Volume: 57 Unit price: 46.2 EUR
(33): Volume: 58 Unit price: 46.2 EUR
(34): Volume: 58 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(35): Volume: 19 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(36): Volume: 115 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(37): Volume: 38 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(38): Volume: 141 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(39): Volume: 38 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(40): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(41): Volume: 38 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(42): Volume: 141 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(43): Volume: 15 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(44): Volume: 3 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(45): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(46): Volume: 2 Unit price: 46.19 EUR
(47): Volume: 90 Unit price: 46.18 EUR
(48): Volume: 21 Unit price: 46.18 EUR
(49): Volume: 19 Unit price: 46.18 EUR
0 Kommentare