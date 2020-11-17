Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.11.2020, 14:15 | 65 | 0 | 0 17.11.2020, 14:15 | HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17.11.2020 AT 15:15 Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Dunn, Clay

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20201117134835_4

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-11-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 46.32 EUR

(2): Volume: 14 Unit price: 46.32 EUR

(3): Volume: 9 Unit price: 46.32 EUR

(4): Volume: 89 Unit price: 46.32 EUR

(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 46.32 EUR

(6): Volume: 87 Unit price: 46.32 EUR

(7): Volume: 104 Unit price: 46.32 EUR

(8): Volume: 106 Unit price: 46.32 EUR

(9): Volume: 53 Unit price: 46.3 EUR

(10): Volume: 128 Unit price: 46.3 EUR

(11): Volume: 38 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(12): Volume: 21 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(13): Volume: 22 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(14): Volume: 14 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(15): Volume: 98 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(16): Volume: 83 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(17): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(18): Volume: 93 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(19): Volume: 56 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(20): Volume: 150 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(21): Volume: 150 Unit price: 46.28 EUR

(22): Volume: 16 Unit price: 46.24 EUR

(23): Volume: 16 Unit price: 46.24 EUR

(24): Volume: 150 Unit price: 46.24 EUR

(25): Volume: 82 Unit price: 46.24 EUR

(26): Volume: 3 Unit price: 46.24 EUR

(27): Volume: 60 Unit price: 46.22 EUR

(28): Volume: 58 Unit price: 46.22 EUR

(29): Volume: 150 Unit price: 46.2 EUR

(30): Volume: 47 Unit price: 46.2 EUR

(31): Volume: 34 Unit price: 46.2 EUR

(32): Volume: 57 Unit price: 46.2 EUR

(33): Volume: 58 Unit price: 46.2 EUR

(34): Volume: 58 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(35): Volume: 19 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(36): Volume: 115 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(37): Volume: 38 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(38): Volume: 141 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(39): Volume: 38 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(40): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(41): Volume: 38 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(42): Volume: 141 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(43): Volume: 15 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(44): Volume: 3 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(45): Volume: 13 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(46): Volume: 2 Unit price: 46.19 EUR

(47): Volume: 90 Unit price: 46.18 EUR

(48): Volume: 21 Unit price: 46.18 EUR

(47): Volume: 90 Unit price: 46.18 EUR

(48): Volume: 21 Unit price: 46.18 EUR

(49): Volume: 19 Unit price: 46.18 EUR







