 

Constellation Software Inc. Provides Update in Connection with Proposed Topicus.com Spin Out and Previously Declared Conditional Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 14:18  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, 2020, Constellation announced that it had resolved to pay a special dividend of Topicus.com shares, conditional upon receipt by Constellation of such spin-out shares by November 17th. That condition will not be satisfied on or prior to November 17, 2020, and therefore the previously declared conditional dividend will not be paid. Constellation will continue to work toward a public listing of the shares of Topicus.com, and expects that the Topicus.com shares will be distributed to Constellation's shareholders at a later date. The new record date and payment date for such special dividend will be determined and announced at the appropriate time.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward -looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the intention to declare and pay a special dividend-in-kind of Topicus.com shares. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Total Specific Solutions

TSS is one of Constellation’s six Operating Group companies, based in the Netherlands and solely focused on the European vertical market software industry.

About Topicus

Topicus is a Netherlands based leader in building and running smart vertical market software since 2001. Their focus is on innovation through vertical market integration. Topicus connects organizations, professionals and end users within and across the vertical markets of education, healthcare, municipalities and financial services.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-2279
jbaksh@csisoftware.com www.csisoftware.com


Constellation Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Constellation Software Inc. Provides Update in Connection with Proposed Topicus.com Spin Out and Previously Declared Conditional Dividend TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On October 20, 2020, Constellation announced that it had resolved to pay a special dividend of Topicus.com shares, conditional upon receipt by Constellation of such spin-out shares by November 17th. That …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Flex LNG Q3, 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Declares Quarterly Dividend
21.10.20
Constellation Software Inc. Declares Conditional Dividend in Connection with Proposed Topicus.com Spin Out

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.05.20
9
Constellation Software