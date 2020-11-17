Enlivex Appoints Former ArQule, Inc. Executive Dr. Brian Schwartz to the Company’s Board of Directors

Nes Ziona, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that Brian Schwartz, MD, who served for twelve years as Chief Medical Officer of ArQule, Inc. and led ArQule’s research and development programs through its $2.7 billion acquisition by Merck earlier this year, joined the Enlivex Board of Directors on November, 15, 2020.

Dr. Schwartz commented, “I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Enlivex. After carefully reviewing the scientific basis and data for AllocetraTM, which is currently in clinical development for sepsis and COVID-19, and in preclinical development for solid cancers, I believe that this innovative immunotherapy approach has the potential to significantly impact life-threatening, high-mortality diseases. Additionally, I believe that the planned and ongoing clinical program, coupled with a management team that has a track-record of creating shareholder value, leaves the Company well positioned for sustained near- and long-term growth.”

Dr. Schwartz brings significant experience in drug development in both the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Dr. Schwartz most recently served as Chief Medical Officer and head of Research and Development of ArQule, Inc. where he served as a key member of the management team and spearheaded a number of preclinical and clinical drug development programs in oncology and rare diseases. Prior to joining ArQule in 2008, Dr. Schwartz served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, at Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., where he built and led clinical, regulatory, and quality assurance departments responsible for the development of new cancer drugs. Earlier in his career, Dr. Schwartz held a number of positions at Bayer Healthcare and Leo Laboratories. At Bayer, Dr. Schwartz was a key physician responsible for the global clinical development of sorafenib (Nexavar) and has extensive regulatory experience working with the FDA’s Oncology Division, the European Medicines Evaluation Agency (EMEA), and numerous other health authorities. Dr. Schwartz received his medical degree from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, practiced medicine, and worked at the University of Toronto prior to his career in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr Schwartz is currently serves as a board member of Mereo Biopharma and LifeSci Acquisition Corp.