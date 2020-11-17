 

Wrap Technologies Announces New Orders; Expands Inside and Outside Domestic Sales Team

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today 4 key additions to the Company’s inside and outside sales teams, including Directors of Western Regional Sales and Eastern Regional Sales.

“We are excited to be introducing additional talent to our sales department,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO of Wrap Technologies. “We continue to see a strong pipeline of inbound requests for BolaWrap demonstrations, training and quotes, and many agencies who have previously seen demos or have been trained on the BolaWrap are now beginning to outfit their officers with our device.”

“With 13 distributors across the US covering 49 states and a majority of domestic sales coming through our distribution network, it is important that we continue to grow in our ability to support our distributors and help drive volume.”

Recent orders from domestic law enforcement agencies received and expected to ship this quarter include:

  • Agency in Indiana: purchased 25 devices
  • Agency in Ohio: purchased 15 devices
  • Agency in Texas: purchased 10 devices
  • Agency in Michigan: purchased 10 devices

Additionally, initial small orders were received from agencies in Georgia, Minnesota, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, New York, Maine, several Universities and a Federal agency. We expect these orders may lead to additional future orders.

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.

