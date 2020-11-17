 

With Growing Incidence of Brain Cancer The Brain Tumor Drug Market Could Reach $3.4 Billion in 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:30  |  52   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing prevalence of brain cancer, rising aging population, and growing incidences of cancer via chemical exposure, the demand of diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors is steadily increasing. The diagnosis, treatments, therapeutics and drug segments are all projected to continue to rise at a significant pace over the next several years. A report from Industry Research concerning the diagnostic and treatment markets projected that the global Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments market size is projected to reach US$ 590 million by 2026, from US$ 444.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026… while another report from ResearchAndMarkets, focusing on the drugs market added that the global brain tumor drugs market, which was valued at about $2.4 billion in 2018, is expected to grow to $3.41 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2022.   Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR).

The ResearchAndMarkets report added: "The major driving factor responsible for the growth of Brain Tumor market is the increasing prevalence of Neurological Disorders, worldwide. Neurological Disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders, due to longer life expectancy, increasing exposure to infections and sedentary lifestyle. In 2015, these disorders were ranked as the leading cause group of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), which is the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death. For example, as per the North American Brain Tumor Society, around 700,000 people in the region were suffering from Brain Tumors in 2015, which increased by around 78,000 people in 2016. The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders including brain tumor, is leading to a rise in the demand for the drugs used in their treatment.  Increasing use of targeted therapies is acting as a restraint on the Brain Tumor drugs market. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances which block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of targeted cancer therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy."

Seite 1 von 5
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

With Growing Incidence of Brain Cancer The Brain Tumor Drug Market Could Reach $3.4 Billion in 2022 Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - With the increasing prevalence of brain cancer, rising aging population, and growing incidences of cancer via chemical exposure, the demand of diagnosis and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK
New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow with Massive CAGR Through 2030: P&S Intelligence
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Sofwave receives CE Medical Mark and additional key Regulatory Clearances for its Revolutionary ...
Christian Investors Financial embarks on a digital transformation with Finastra
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods