With Growing Incidence of Brain Cancer The Brain Tumor Drug Market Could Reach $3.4 Billion in 2022

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing prevalence of brain cancer, rising aging population, and growing incidences of cancer via chemical exposure, the demand of diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors is steadily increasing. The diagnosis, treatments, therapeutics and drug segments are all projected to continue to rise at a significant pace over the next several years. A report from Industry Research concerning the diagnostic and treatment markets projected that the global Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatments market size is projected to reach US$ 590 million by 2026, from US$ 444.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026… while another report from ResearchAndMarkets, focusing on the drugs market added that the global brain tumor drugs market, which was valued at about $2.4 billion in 2018, is expected to grow to $3.41 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2022. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR).

The ResearchAndMarkets report added: "The major driving factor responsible for the growth of Brain Tumor market is the increasing prevalence of Neurological Disorders, worldwide. Neurological Disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders, due to longer life expectancy, increasing exposure to infections and sedentary lifestyle. In 2015, these disorders were ranked as the leading cause group of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), which is the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death. For example, as per the North American Brain Tumor Society, around 700,000 people in the region were suffering from Brain Tumors in 2015, which increased by around 78,000 people in 2016. The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders including brain tumor, is leading to a rise in the demand for the drugs used in their treatment. Increasing use of targeted therapies is acting as a restraint on the Brain Tumor drugs market. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances which block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of targeted cancer therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy."