 

Gruppo Maip, Eastman partner on sustainable automotive materials

Specialty formulations to deliver biobased and molecular-recycled content

KINGSPORT, Tennessee, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastman and Gruppo Maip, a leading international plastics formulator and compound producer based in Turin, Italy, have announced a partnership to formulate new sustainable polymer solutions for automotive interior applications. This will enable an exclusive portfolio of formulations based on Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technology, offering a range of both biobased and molecular-recycled content solutions with Eastman Tritan Renew copolyester and Trēva Renew engineering bioplastic.

“Gruppo Maip is the right strategic partner to help bring new sustainable polymer formulations to the automotive industry,” said Scott Ballard, Eastman’s vice president and general manager of specialty plastics.

"This partnership allows us to develop breakthrough specialty plastic formulations for automakers to meet their aggressive targets for sustainable content and replacement of petroleum-based materials," said Eligio Martini, president of Gruppo Maip. "Through Eastman's circular recycling technologies, OEM manufacturers will now be able to specify content and recycled-content plastics in critical Class A components, such as molded-in-color interior trim."

Tritan Renew is powered by Eastman's polyester renewal technology and delivers up to 50% certified recycled content* diverted from post-consumer and postindustrial waste streams. Unlike mechanically recycled plastics, Tritan Renew offers the same high performance as virgin plastics.

Trēva Renew offers up to 48% biobased content sourced from sustainably managed forests and is certified by the USDA's BioPreferred program. In addition, Trēva Renew benefits from carbon renewal technology that uses mixed waste plastic, providing an additional 23% certified recycled content* as an alternative to polycarbonate, ABS and PC-ABS.

Visit eastman.eco to find out more about Eastman's advanced recycling technologies.

*Via its Advanced Circular Recycling technologies, Eastman produces circular products that are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) by mass balance allocation.

