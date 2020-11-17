GlobalPost Introduces GlobalPost Plus SmartSaver Service Allowing Shippers to Reduce Delivery Delays to Canada, UK and Mexico

GlobalPost Plus SmartSaver includes advanced customs clearance, with shipments usually clearing customs electronically often before the shipment arrives in the destination country. This process helps expedite the delivery process, allowing the shipment to quickly be delivered to the buyer.

GlobalPost , the industry leader in affordable, innovative international shipping services, today announced the launch of GlobalPost Plus SmartSaver service for online retailers. GlobalPost Plus SmartSaver is a fast, low-cost international shipping alternative for high volume shippers that fulfill 30 or more packages per day and includes prepaid duties and taxes for parcels going to UK, Mexico and Canada. The service includes features not found in traditional international shipping services. These features include allowing users to process heavier packages up to 66 lbs., send products up to $2,500 in value and ship without customs forms.

The GlobalPost Plus SmartSaver service offers online retailers these great benefits:

A Better Customer Experience: With sellers paying the duties and taxes, the buyer receives a smooth and easy delivery experience.

Decreased Returns: Shipments that arrive without duties paid face a high rate of refusal, or abandonment, as unhappy consumers refuse to pay the additional costs. When customers refuse a package, the seller typically has to pay the return shipping fees to get the package back.

Increased Sales Conversion: GlobalPost Plus SmartSaver is designed to help online sellers improve their shopping cart conversion rate. If duties/taxes are not included in the website checkout, there’s a higher chance for cart abandonment because the buyer can’t anticipate the cost of the customer’s fees. By including duties/taxes as a shipping option, sellers may experience a much higher cart conversion rate.

“Getting deliveries from the U.S. to international customers quickly and reliably is the goal for all online retailers. GlobalPost Plus SmartSaver makes international shipping a lot easier,” said Ken McBride, Chairman and CEO of Stamps.com, the GlobalPost parent company. “GlobalPost Plus SmartSaver reduces hassle, increases peace of mind and helps get orders into the hands of online buyers in Canada, Mexico and the UK a lot faster.”

GlobalPost Overview

The GlobalPost delivery network leverages partnerships with international postal operators as well as commercial carriers to offer worldwide delivery. GlobalPost services reach over 200 countries and territories and includes unique features not found in traditional international shipping service

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, GlobalPost and Metapack. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005261/en/