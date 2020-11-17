 

Bank of America Is First Authorized Participant to Leverage ICE’s FIX API for Creations and Redemptions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that Bank of America became the first authorized participant to leverage ICE ETF Hub’s FIX API to communicate ETF share creations and redemptions. This is an important milestone in the ETF industry’s adoption of ICE ETF Hub, which was designed as an industry-wide, open architecture, technology solution, offering a more standardized and simplified process for the creation and redemption of ETF shares.

ICE launched a FIX (Financial Information eXchange) application programming interface (API) earlier this year that allows authorized participants to connect to the ICE ETF Hub platform and seamlessly and automatically manage their creations and redemptions.

“Creations and redemptions for ETFs have traditionally been very complicated and required market participants to use a variety of tools to agree to baskets,” said J. Kevin McCarthy, Managing Director and Head of BofA Securities Financing and Clearing. “ICE ETF Hub is the first platform to offer FIX access to issuers and authorized participants, which provides an end-to-end, fully electronic workflow between Bank of America’s order management system and ETF issuers’ platforms.”

ICE ETF Hub’s custom basket negotiation technology allows primary market participants to negotiate and assemble custom basket proposals in an automated environment. ICE Chat functionality was also recently launched to support communication throughout the custom basket workflow.

“We continue to believe that the standardization and automation of the ETF primary market will lead to greater efficiencies for market participants and convenience for investors,” said Samara Cohen, Co-Head of ETF and Index Investing, BlackRock. “The FIX API provides the infrastructure to modernize and scale the creation and redemption process by connecting ETF authorized participants, market makers and custodians in a seamless, automated workflow. We are excited to see further progress and adoption by the industry, including the inception of a dedicated ETF working group at the FIX Trading Organization to help accelerate standardization across the ETF ecosystem.”

