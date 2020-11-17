Rand Capital Makes Largest Initial Funding of $3.8 Million with Caitec Inc.

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand”), a business development company, today announced that it recently funded an initial investment in Caitec Inc., a rapidly growing provider of specialty pet products. Rand invested $3.5 million through a 14% subordinated secured note and an additional $300,000 in Class A Preferred stock.

Allen F. (“Pete”) Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “The investment in Caitec represents a key transition point for Rand, as it represents one of the largest initial financings into a business in our history. While the investment follows our long-standing model of investing in quality management teams, the growth stage nature and size of this investment make this financing stand out. The debt portion of the investment will provide approximately $490,000 of income to Rand annually. This illustrates our strategy to transform into an income producing BDC, while also continuing our longstanding capital appreciation strategies through the equity co-investment in the business. We feel that this investment provides the best attributes of strong current income combined with the potential for long-term capital gain. We are pleased to support Caitec’s growth strategy as it expands its product offerings and channels to market.” Rand participated in this financing with Fairchild Capital Partners, LLC.