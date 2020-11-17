 

Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit Vice Chairman, Named “Energy Writer of the Year” by American Energy Society for His New Book, The New Map Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations

IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin has been named “Energy Writer of the Year” for his new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations (Penguin Press; U.S. edition / UK edition). The award is presented by the American Energy Society, a non-partisan, independent network of nearly 135,000 professionals from every energy sector.

In bestowing the award, the American Energy Society said that The New Map “earned energy’s highest literary prize for its ambitious survey and realistic assessment of energy and how it shapes all of human affairs. It is also an exceptional literary triumph in its narrative and in the quality of writing that we have come to expect from Dan Yergin.”

Eric Vettel, President of American Energy Society said of this year’s award: "Mr. Yergin's legendary contributions to the field, highlighted with the release of The New Map, made this year's selection obvious. We selected him as the Energy Writer of the Year for his intellectual approach, his balanced treatment of competing ideas, his extraordinary grasp of an enormous subject, his methodical defense of an ambitious thesis with massive amounts of data, his masterful storytelling skills and in recognition of a lifetime of literary achievement.”

Upon receiving the award, Yergin said: “I am deeply honored to receive the distinguished award of 'Energy Writer of the Year' from the American Energy Society. Energy’s unique ability to touch every aspect of our collective lives and influence the course of history, as well as shape the future, has been a perpetual focus throughout my career—a fascination that I have always striven to share in my writings. To be recognized with this award from the American Energy Society, with its commitment to engaging the widest cross-section of stakeholders in the energy world, is a singular honor.”

Read the complete American Energy Society award announcement here: https://www.energysociety.org/ewoty2020.html

In The New Map, Yergin looks at how the global COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexity and disruption to an energy world already being reshaped by myriad forces—from the remarkable change in the energy position of the United States in the middle of a contentious presidential election, to geopolitical tension with China and Russia, to the reappearance of the electric car, the growing global role of renewables and the “post-Paris” era of energy transition.

