 

Netcapital Inc. Portfolio Company ChipBrain Successfully Completes Digital Capital Raise, Paving The Way For Its Next Phase of Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: VSTRD) announced that portfolio company ChipBrain’s Netcapital.com offering generated overwhelming investor interest, propelling the innovative AI start-up to reach the maximum capital threshold rapidly, resulting in an early close and paving the way for the company’s next phase of growth. ChipBrain has built an emotionally intelligent AI platform that empowers sales professionals by turning conversation data into business insights, leading to increased success rates. In addition to the company’s impressive digital capital raise, ChipBrain has made significant progress on key initiatives.

ChipBrain’s Machine Learning Models are Outperforming State-of-the-Art Emotion Prediction Models

ChipBrain’s team of Harvard and MIT engineers leveraged cutting-edge research to create the company’s machine learning models. ChipBrain's technology automatically analyzes business calls to generate actionable insights. For example, to increase upselling opportunities, early pilot customers used ChipBrain on hundreds of sales calls to understand which sales reps best build rapport with customers and which reps need improvement. ChipBrain’s models have demonstrated impressive results, outperforming state-of-the-art emotion prediction and sentiment analysis models in sales and customer service conversations.

ChipBrain to Launch Pilot Program with Several Companies this December, Expects Full-Scale Subscription Model Launch in Mid 2021

This December, ChipBrain will launch its pilot program with companies across a number of industries including healthcare, fintech, real estate and advertising.

ChipBrain plans a full-scale launch of its self-serve subscription platform by mid 2021. This advanced model will have the capability to integrate with communication platforms like Zoom, as well as traditional phone calls. It will also seamlessly integrate with a broad spectrum of customer relationship management systems (CRMs), such as Salesforce and HubSpot.

“Our team could not be happier about the success of our capital raise and the tremendous progress we’ve made,” said Lisa Vo, ChipBrain Co-Founder and CEO. “We want to thank Netcapital Advisors’ incredible team for their support and help. From providing strategic advice to executing our digital marketing campaign, Netcapital Advisors has invested in our success. We look forward to continuing to build on our fruitful partnership to accelerate the realization of our vision for ChipBrain.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Netcapital Inc. Portfolio Company ChipBrain Successfully Completes Digital Capital Raise, Paving The Way For Its Next Phase of Growth Netcapital Inc. (OTC: VSTRD) announced that portfolio company ChipBrain’s Netcapital.com offering generated overwhelming investor interest, propelling the innovative AI start-up to reach the maximum capital threshold rapidly, resulting in an early …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity