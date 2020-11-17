Netcapital Inc. Portfolio Company ChipBrain Successfully Completes Digital Capital Raise, Paving The Way For Its Next Phase of Growth

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: VSTRD) announced that portfolio company ChipBrain’s Netcapital.com offering generated overwhelming investor interest, propelling the innovative AI start-up to reach the maximum capital threshold rapidly, resulting in an early close and paving the way for the company’s next phase of growth. ChipBrain has built an emotionally intelligent AI platform that empowers sales professionals by turning conversation data into business insights, leading to increased success rates. In addition to the company’s impressive digital capital raise, ChipBrain has made significant progress on key initiatives.

ChipBrain’s team of Harvard and MIT engineers leveraged cutting-edge research to create the company’s machine learning models. ChipBrain's technology automatically analyzes business calls to generate actionable insights. For example, to increase upselling opportunities, early pilot customers used ChipBrain on hundreds of sales calls to understand which sales reps best build rapport with customers and which reps need improvement. ChipBrain’s models have demonstrated impressive results, outperforming state-of-the-art emotion prediction and sentiment analysis models in sales and customer service conversations.

ChipBrain to Launch Pilot Program with Several Companies this December, Expects Full-Scale Subscription Model Launch in Mid 2021

This December, ChipBrain will launch its pilot program with companies across a number of industries including healthcare, fintech, real estate and advertising.

ChipBrain plans a full-scale launch of its self-serve subscription platform by mid 2021. This advanced model will have the capability to integrate with communication platforms like Zoom, as well as traditional phone calls. It will also seamlessly integrate with a broad spectrum of customer relationship management systems (CRMs), such as Salesforce and HubSpot.

“Our team could not be happier about the success of our capital raise and the tremendous progress we’ve made,” said Lisa Vo, ChipBrain Co-Founder and CEO. “We want to thank Netcapital Advisors’ incredible team for their support and help. From providing strategic advice to executing our digital marketing campaign, Netcapital Advisors has invested in our success. We look forward to continuing to build on our fruitful partnership to accelerate the realization of our vision for ChipBrain.”