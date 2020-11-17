Adoption for 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams Rising
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced growing adoption for 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, which is successfully delivering an enterprise-class, easy-to-administer global telephony direct routing solution for businesses and organizations while keeping the Microsoft Teams experience unchanged for end users. As Microsoft Teams usage continues to skyrocket around the world, reaching 115 million daily active users in October according to Microsoft, enterprises have recognized the strategic and operational importance to seamlessly integrate it with a single, reliable global voice solution to enable operate-from-anywhere employee and customer communications.
“The very deep integration that 8x8 has developed treats Microsoft Teams as a first-class citizen, and vice versa. There is no bait-and-switch here. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams actually enables and betters a ‘pure’ Microsoft Teams solution,” said Dave Michels, founder and principal analyst at TalkingPointz in a recent report about 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams. “8x8’s services are delivered seamlessly and transparently to end users via the Microsoft Teams app. The experience is more seamless than cloud-bot integrations. It even outshines Microsoft’s own UCaaS offer in multiple ways, including reliability, global availability, analytics, and versatility.”
8x8 is seeing strong momentum for 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams and:
- Added hundreds of new customers and tens of thousands of seats across multiple countries in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific in the last quarter, ending September 30, 2020.
- Signed new customers including:
- A UK local district council, providing services and support for more than 120,000 residents as well as businesses and visitors.
- Case Paper, one of the largest privately-held US distributors and converters of paper and board for the printing and packaging industries.
- AmerCareRoyal, a US supplier of disposable products used in the food service, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality and medical industries.
- Orix Australia, one of the world’s leading fleet management, novated leasing and rental companies in Australia.
- Recently deployed 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics and one of the world’s largest shipping lines in terms of container vessel capacity, providing 15,000 employees with a single, global telephony solution with advanced features they can use directly from any Microsoft Teams interface, including desktop and mobile apps.
- Announced a strategic channel partnership with Pax8, a leading Microsoft supplier to the MSP community.
“Through our strategic partnership with Microsoft, we offer our partner ecosystem education, enablement, and support so they can easily add in-demand solutions and grow and maximize their Microsoft business,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “Microsoft Teams is a tremendous growth driver for our partners, and 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams presents a significant market opportunity for both Pax8 and 8x8 to help empower the modern partner to accelerate business growth and drive revenue.”
