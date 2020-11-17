Adoption for 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams Rising

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced growing adoption for 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, which is successfully delivering an enterprise-class, easy-to-administer global telephony direct routing solution for businesses and organizations while keeping the Microsoft Teams experience unchanged for end users. As Microsoft Teams usage continues to skyrocket around the world, reaching 115 million daily active users in October according to Microsoft, enterprises have recognized the strategic and operational importance to seamlessly integrate it with a single, reliable global voice solution to enable operate-from-anywhere employee and customer communications.

“The very deep integration that 8x8 has developed treats Microsoft Teams as a first-class citizen, and vice versa. There is no bait-and-switch here. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams actually enables and betters a ‘pure’ Microsoft Teams solution,” said Dave Michels, founder and principal analyst at TalkingPointz in a recent report about 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams. “8x8’s services are delivered seamlessly and transparently to end users via the Microsoft Teams app. The experience is more seamless than cloud-bot integrations. It even outshines Microsoft’s own UCaaS offer in multiple ways, including reliability, global availability, analytics, and versatility.”