GCI Liberty Announces Agreement to Sell LendingTree Stake

GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that it has agreed to sell its stake of LendingTree, Inc. ("LendingTree"), and agreed to unwind its forward sale contract on LendingTree shares. The gross proceeds of the sale are expected to be $1,007 million. GCI Liberty intends to use the proceeds from the sale to pay costs related to unwinding the forward sale contract and for other general corporate purposes that could include debt reduction at GCI Liberty and share repurchases post-closing of the planned merger with Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”). The closing of the sale of the LendingTree shares is expected to occur on November 18, 2020.

“Doug Lebda and his team have grown LendingTree substantially and positioned the company well for the future of fintech. It has been a wonderful investment since Liberty became direct owners in 2008,” said Greg Maffei, GCI Liberty President and CEO. “Given our substantial return and other objectives we have for GCI Liberty, we felt it was an opportune time to monetize this investment. We wish LendingTree continued success.”