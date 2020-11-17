 

GCI Liberty Announces Agreement to Sell LendingTree Stake

17.11.2020, 14:30   

GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that it has agreed to sell its stake of LendingTree, Inc. ("LendingTree"), and agreed to unwind its forward sale contract on LendingTree shares. The gross proceeds of the sale are expected to be $1,007 million. GCI Liberty intends to use the proceeds from the sale to pay costs related to unwinding the forward sale contract and for other general corporate purposes that could include debt reduction at GCI Liberty and share repurchases post-closing of the planned merger with Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”). The closing of the sale of the LendingTree shares is expected to occur on November 18, 2020.

“Doug Lebda and his team have grown LendingTree substantially and positioned the company well for the future of fintech. It has been a wonderful investment since Liberty became direct owners in 2008,” said Greg Maffei, GCI Liberty President and CEO. “Given our substantial return and other objectives we have for GCI Liberty, we felt it was an opportune time to monetize this investment. We wish LendingTree continued success.”

Corporate Update

On August 6, 2020, GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Liberty Broadband has agreed to acquire GCI Liberty in a stock-for-stock merger (the “Combination”). Additional information regarding the Combination can be found in the press release and presentation issued by GCI Liberty on August 6, 2020, which are available at ir.gciliberty.com/index.php/news-releases and www.gciliberty.com/events, respectively, and the definitive merger proxy statement filed on October 30, 2020. GCI Liberty will hold a virtual special meeting of stockholders on December 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (M.S.T.) where stockholders will be asked to consider and vote on proposals related to the Combination.

The closing of the Combination is subject to, among other things, certain regulatory approvals, including transfer of control approval by the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), waiting period requirements under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (“HSR”) and approval by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (“RCA”). GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband filed applications with the RCA on September 16, 2020. The RCA’s approval must become a final order before the Combination can close. The HSR waiting period expired on October 9, 2020. The FCC released public notice of approval of transfer of control on October 23, 2020, which is expected to become a final order on December 2, 2020 (subject to the absence of any applicable challenge). GCI Liberty expects the Combination to close no later than the first quarter of 2021, subject to COVID-19 related delays.

