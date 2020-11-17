TESSCO’s Ongoing Robust Board Refreshment Process Has Led to the Identification and Vetting of Four New, High Quality Independent Directors

TESSCO released an infographic related to its ongoing Board refreshment process, which is available here: LINK . Additional important information related to the Company’s opposition to Mr. Barnhill’s efforts can be found on the Company’s website at ir.tessco.com .

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today distinguished its approach to Board refreshment and its business configuration from that of Robert B. Barnhill, Jr., who is seeking to replace a majority of the directors on the TESSCO Board.

The Board noted that it began this phase of its refreshment process at a February 2020 Board meeting at which goals for the refreshment process were discussed. As shown in the infographic, the Board systematically engaged with outside experts and more than sixty individual candidates over a nine-month period to recruit three exceptional directors who have been added to the Board in 2020. Two directors have left the Board in 2020, and the third, the Chairman of the Audit Committee, will leave the Board no later than year-end, after transitioning his responsibilities to new members of the Audit Committee.

“Our Board recruitment process has been ongoing for many months and reflects a thorough and deliberate effort to ensure we attract talented directors who can assist our new management team and oversee the strategy of the Company,” said Paul Gaffney, Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “The talent we have attracted thus far is the result of this process and the terrific job Spencer Stuart did in identifying well-qualified candidates.”

The Board noted that nothing is known about how Mr. Barnhill recruited his candidates for the Board. Despite many requests, Mr. Barnhill and those candidates refused to participate in the Board’s process or disclose anything about their backgrounds or views beyond that which is minimally required by the proxy disclosure rules. Further, at least one of Mr. Barnhill’s nominees has a prior relationship with Mr. Barnhill, having previously been unsuccessfully proposed by Mr. Barnhill to become TESSCO’s CEO, and shared TESSCO material non-public information on at least one subsequent occasion.