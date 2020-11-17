Gannett Announces Refinancing of Approximately $500 million of Debt
Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or the “Company") (NYSE: GCI) today announced that it has refinanced approximately $500 million of its 11.5% term loan, maturing in 2024, with 6.0% convertible notes due in 2027. The refinancing reduces the outstanding term loan to $1.118 billion.
“We are pleased to announce the refinancing, which we believe has three key benefits,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “First, it generates significant savings, reducing our annual interest expense by approximately $28 million per year. These savings will be used to accelerate repayment of our term loan. Second, we believe that this refinancing paves the way for a refinancing of the remaining term loan by reducing the outstanding balance. And third, it extends the maturity of approximately $500 million of debt by three years. Since putting the term loan in place in November 2019, we have repaid over $175 million to date, and we expect to repay an additional $100 million in the coming months. Pro forma for these repayments, the outstanding term loan will be approximately $1 billion, which we believe we can refinance on attractive terms by the end of the first half of 2021. As we improve the Company’s capital structure, we are also seeing continued improvement in our revenue trends, which we expect will drive strong fourth quarter results.”
"Apollo and its funds are pleased to continue to support Gannett, its strong management team, and its commitment to premium journalism,” said Robert Givone, Partner and Co-Head Opportunistic Credit. “Working collaboratively, we crafted a creative approach to address Gannett’s desire to rapidly strengthen its balance sheet. The refinancing is indicative of the types of capital solutions that Apollo is uniquely situated to provide to great companies."
The refinancing was unanimously approved by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company was advised by Greenhill & Co., LLC and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.
Additional Information about the Notes
On November 17, 2020, the Company entered into an Exchange Agreement with the lenders under the Company’s senior secured 11.5% term loan Credit Agreement dated November 19, 2019 (the “Credit Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company and such lenders agreed to exchange $497.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s newly issued 6.0% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) for the retirement of an equal amount of term loans under the Credit Agreement (the “Exchange”). Following the Exchange, the outstanding balance under the Credit Agreement is $1.118 billion (the “Remaining Term Loan”). The interest expense savings from the Exchange will be applied to reduce the outstanding amount of the Remaining Term Loan (the “Required Amortization”).
