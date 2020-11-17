 

Golden Predator Completes 2020 Drill Program at Brewery Creek Mine, Yukon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) today announces the completion of its 2020 work program at its licensed 100%-owned Brewery Creek mine project ‎located approximately 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon. The 2020 program consisted of 60 drill holes for ~5,600 m of drilling including ~ 4,400 m of exploration and in-fill drilling plus 1,200 m of metallurgical and geotechnical drilling. All samples have been shipped and are currently being processed.

Brewery Creek maps can be viewed at: https://www.goldenpredator.com/_resources/news/GPY-NR-2020-Drill-Progr ....

2020 Exploration and Technical Drill Program
The 2020 Brewery Creek drill program consisted of exploration, in-fill, geotechnical, hydrogeologic and metallurgical drilling to advance the Bankable Feasibility Study currently underway and projected for completion in Q1/21.

Infill Drilling
This program builds on Golden Predator’s successful 2019 program that established continuity of mineralization within the licensed Reserve Trend between the eastern edge of the Canadian-Fosters-Kokanee-Golden pits east to the Lucky pit. The 32 reverse circulation drill holes drilled in 2020 were designed to fill in and expand the gold resource between the eastern Golden zone and western Lucky zone. The targeted mineralization between these zones has been offset by a high-angle normal fault and was previously untested until 2019 when the zone was intersected with multiple drill holes. 

Infill drilling within this 400 m gap between the eastern edge of the Fosters to Golden trend and the western edge of the Lucky zone is also to increase the density of drilling to convert Inferred resources to Indicated resources and confirm continuity of mineralization between the two deposits while testing for additional resources. The goal is to establish and confirm continuous mineralization along the Fosters-Canadian-Kokanee-Golden-Lucky zones for mine design now in progress as a part of the Brewery Creek Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS).

A total of 32 reverse circulation drill holes totaling 3,706 m were completed in the gap area between the eastern edge of Golden and western edge of Lucky. Samples from this program have been submitted to ALS Laboratories for sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and assaying in Vancouver, British Columbia. Initial assay results from the program are expected in late November with complete assay results expected by the end of the year.

Seite 1 von 4
Golden Predator Mining Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Predator Completes 2020 Drill Program at Brewery Creek Mine, Yukon VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) today announces the completion of its 2020 work program at its licensed 100%-owned Brewery Creek mine project …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Flex LNG Q3, 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
71
Golden Predator Mining