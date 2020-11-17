Golden Predator Completes 2020 Drill Program at Brewery Creek Mine, Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “ Company ”) today announces the completion of its 2020 work program at its licensed 100%-owned Brewery Creek mine project ‎located approximately 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon. The 2020 program consisted of 60 drill holes for ~5,600 m of drilling including ~ 4,400 m of exploration and in-fill drilling plus 1,200 m of metallurgical and geotechnical drilling. All samples have been shipped and are currently being processed.

2020 Exploration and Technical Drill Program

The 2020 Brewery Creek drill program consisted of exploration, in-fill, geotechnical, hydrogeologic and metallurgical drilling to advance the Bankable Feasibility Study currently underway and projected for completion in Q1/21.

Infill Drilling

This program builds on Golden Predator’s successful 2019 program that established continuity of mineralization within the licensed Reserve Trend between the eastern edge of the Canadian-Fosters-Kokanee-Golden pits east to the Lucky pit. The 32 reverse circulation drill holes drilled in 2020 were designed to fill in and expand the gold resource between the eastern Golden zone and western Lucky zone. The targeted mineralization between these zones has been offset by a high-angle normal fault and was previously untested until 2019 when the zone was intersected with multiple drill holes.

Infill drilling within this 400 m gap between the eastern edge of the Fosters to Golden trend and the western edge of the Lucky zone is also to increase the density of drilling to convert Inferred resources to Indicated resources and confirm continuity of mineralization between the two deposits while testing for additional resources. The goal is to establish and confirm continuous mineralization along the Fosters-Canadian-Kokanee-Golden-Lucky zones for mine design now in progress as a part of the Brewery Creek Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS).

A total of 32 reverse circulation drill holes totaling 3,706 m were completed in the gap area between the eastern edge of Golden and western edge of Lucky. Samples from this program have been submitted to ALS Laboratories for sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and assaying in Vancouver, British Columbia. Initial assay results from the program are expected in late November with complete assay results expected by the end of the year.