 

LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Business Combination Target, Landsea Homes, Reports Strong Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

- Landsea Homes Reports Strong Growth Across Nearly All Financial and Operational Metrics -
- Remains on Track to Complete Business Combination in the Fourth Quarter of 2020 -

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ: LFAC) (“LF Capital”) business combination target, Landsea Homes Incorporated (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), is reporting unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The unaudited results are subject to completion of Landsea Homes’ quarterly financial reporting process and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2019

  • Total revenue increased 78% to a third quarter record of $218.5 million (including revenue from Garrett Walker Homes (“GWH”) in the third quarter of 2019, total revenue increased organically by 56% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the pro forma prior year period)
  • Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased 71% to $3.2 million
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased 73% to $9.8 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased 86% to $20.3 million
  • Net new home orders increased 175% to a third quarter record of 504 homes
  • Homes in backlog grew 262% to a Company record of 922 homes with a dollar value of $439.6 million

Management Commentary

“We continued our strong momentum in the third quarter, reporting record results and growth across nearly every financial metric,” said John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes. “Throughout the quarter, we remained aggressive in our expansion, bringing our total lots owned or controlled to nearly 7,000 while building our robust backlog of homes to almost 1,000. Homebuyers are also responding well to our unique home differentiators, including both our High Performance Homes and our newly introduced, highly adaptable LiveFlex home offerings. As we look ahead, we are incredibly optimistic about the growth opportunities on the horizon.”

Scott Reed, CEO and President of LF Capital, commented: “As we near the completion of our business combination, I am pleased by the strong results Landsea Homes delivered in the third quarter, which reconfirms our excitement about our partnership. The Company has established itself as a growth-oriented homebuilder with a unique value proposition designed to accommodate the evolving needs of today’s homebuyers. With strong industry tailwinds at our backs and a robust financial profile poised for expansion, I look forward to consummating the business combination and bringing Landsea Homes into its next chapter of growth as a public company.”

